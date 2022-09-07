Watch out, Republican Party. It sounds like PBS anchor and NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s been talking to her Sources™ again:

.@Yamiche: "I have talked to a number of Republican women voting for the first time in the lives for Democrats" because they're so enthusiastic for abortion pic.twitter.com/c8UPqy4mDL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

That number may be zero, but hey, that’s a number nonetheless.

Yeah … sorry, Yamiche. We have no doubt that you trust your Sources™, whom you definitely spoke to and definitely did not make up. But the math just doesn’t add up here.

We, too, have sources. Namely functional memories. And Grabien’s Tom Elliott, who, our sources say, has been following Yamiche Alcindor’s reporting pretty closely and has noticed a very distinctive pattern:

Other things Yamiche's "sources" have told her: "There are a lot of Democratic voters in particular that are very worried that the freedoms that we have all really enjoyed in this country, that they’re all under attack.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

"The young people I’ve talked to, who are remarkable in their candor, said that they really need [puberty blocking drugs], that this is the kind of care that helps them not feel suicidal … and helps them look in the mirror and see the person that they believe that they are." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

On Biden's deadly Afghan withdrawal: "This is America’s longest war, this is a 20-year war spanning multiple presidencies. And President Biden didn’t take this decision lightly, sources tell me." https://t.co/wv3HJYQV8E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

"I’ve been told by experts … leaders who have been looking at America for a long time wondering what exactly is going on with that democracy. And it might take several election cycles, I’m being told, to really some of work of restoring trust in America" https://t.co/E8PYvhcuxX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

How many election cycles will it take to restore trust to the media?

On the CDC dropping its mask guidance: "I talked to some people who are very worried about the idea that we are operating on an honor system in a lot of ways. In places like Walmart and Target, there are already rule changes based on the CDC guidance." https://t.co/3rQdzBhxhc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

"I had an immigrant tell me, an immigrant mother tell me, ‘I see President Biden more as a father than as a president.’ I had someone else say, ‘I think he has a bigger heart than President Trump. Now is the time to really come.’" https://t.co/lEl7yisjfm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

"Experts tell me, and lawyers tell me, that even though Pres. Biden is continuously saying, ‘Don’t come,’ his actions are speaking louder than his words … He is saying, ‘Welcome, come in. We’re going to put you in facilities. We’ll find something to do’" https://t.co/lEl7yisjfm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

"The No. 1 thing that I hear from my sources when I say, ‘How bad is [Covid]? Is it worse than you thought it was when it comes to former Pres. Trump’s response,’ literally nine out of 10 times they say, ‘It’s worse than we could have ever imagined’" https://t.co/kivJIc3PUp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

On Biden's incoming cabinet: "I was talking to a Democrat who just said this also felt like the Avengers, it felt like we’re being rescued from this craziness that we’ve all lived through for the last four years and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

Listen: it’s technically possible that there exist some Republican women out there who are planning to vote for Democrats in November out of concern about anti-abortion laws being too strict. They could very well be out there. But if they are, we’d be willing to bet good money that Yamiche Alcindor didn’t talk to them.

Before you object, Yamiche, Bulwark and Lincoln Project “Republicans” don’t count.

