This fall and winter when you go in for your flu shot, why not get yourself another COVID booster?

NEW: COVID vaccines will now be recommended annually, with the flu shot. I spoke to the White House yesterday about the plan. 1/ — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) September 6, 2022

Dr. Fauci says everyone will need to get a yearly covid shot for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/44EGVN90Fk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2022

Honestly, we pretty much assumed that we’d get to this point eventually. Like the flu, COVID is endemic now. And if annual flu shots are recommended, it’s not really surprising that they’d make the same recommendation for COVID boosters.

That said, though, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha’s attempt to sell the public on the dual vaccination is just really weird. But don’t take our word for it; see for yourselves:

NOW – Biden COVID advisor Ashish Jha believes "God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot."pic.twitter.com/Wpcxyo1nfM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

Was there a knowing wink or a laugh track that got cut off in that video or something? Doesn’t look like it:

White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Jha: "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot." pic.twitter.com/PHYsC2MnO5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 6, 2022

Yikes.

Huh? — Mike Deacon (@GMichaelDeacon) September 6, 2022

We mean that, too.

i would consider this blasphemy — yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) September 6, 2022

Depends on whom you ask. We’re not about to get into theological stuff right now, but at the very least, reasonable people of any religious persuasion should be able to agree that Jha’s remark is really cringe and stupid and cringe.

He also gave us two middle fingers. pic.twitter.com/UaK2Qr9lWu — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) September 6, 2022

That is true.

For real, though. We’re physically uncomfortable right now.

It’s a weird religious cult of some kind, isn’t it. https://t.co/nQnoEdTTnH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 6, 2022

And that’s not just our opinion; it’s science.

***

***

