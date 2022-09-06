This fall and winter when you go in for your flu shot, why not get yourself another COVID booster?

Honestly, we pretty much assumed that we’d get to this point eventually. Like the flu, COVID is endemic now. And if annual flu shots are recommended, it’s not really surprising that they’d make the same recommendation for COVID boosters.

That said, though, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha’s attempt to sell the public on the dual vaccination is just really weird. But don’t take our word for it; see for yourselves:

Was there a knowing wink or a laugh track that got cut off in that video or something? Doesn’t look like it:

Trending

Yikes.

We mean that, too.

Depends on whom you ask. We’re not about to get into theological stuff right now, but at the very least, reasonable people of any religious persuasion should be able to agree that Jha’s remark is really cringe and stupid and cringe.

That is true.

For real, though. We’re physically uncomfortable right now.

And that’s not just our opinion; it’s science.

***

Related:

‘Did he get a cookie’? Dr. Jha lets us know Biden finished his meal and even ‘showed me his plate!’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: armsAshish JhaCOVIDCOVID19God