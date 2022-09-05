Yesterday, President Joe Biden — who recently painted half the people in this country as “MAGA Republicans” hellbent on tearing the very fabric of this country apart — encouraged his Twitter followers to send him a text message and share their story.

Text me at (302) 404-0880 to share your story. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

Obviously what the Biden administration is really after is not anyone’s story, per se. More like their contact information, just in case at some point down the road, that information becomes useful for the administration to have.

Still, a lot of people were more than happy to text Grandpa Joe about what’s been going on in their lives. Like this “young man,” for example, whose text moved the president to share it:

This young man texted in sharing that my Administration’s student loan debt relief plan may allow him to pay off his debt a decade early. He’ll be able to save for a home and start a family. pic.twitter.com/3uzbLyfFr7 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

What a lovely story. This young man, who couldn’t afford to pay off his student loans, will now be able to take out another loan to buy a house, which will likely be an even bigger loan than anything he took out for college. And then he can start a family and have kids who can someday take out student loans of their own. Warms the cockles of our hearts.

And it’s all thanks to Joe Biden’s generosity. “Your forgiveness,” as the “young man” puts it. That bit really stuck out to National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke:

Glory to the Benevolent Biden, our Lord and Savior, who hath blessed us with his forgiveness.

Praise our holy president — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) September 4, 2022

Really sacrificial of the Holy President to transfer hundreds of billions of debt to his own name — Lucerne Bolvin (@LucerneBolvin) September 4, 2022

Is it too early to canonize the president now? St. Joseph of Scranton.

Cobra called it. https://t.co/6Oj0pDH5kf — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) September 4, 2022

Forgive us, O Great One.

In the Dems' worldview, the role of the populace is to beg forgiveness of its benign rulers. — CallMeAl (@CallMeAl10) September 4, 2022

"Dear Leader" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 4, 2022

He’s a benevolent emperor — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 4, 2022

It’s a religion. — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) September 4, 2022

It’s revolting. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 4, 2022

It really is. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a lot more where that came from.

The interns are competing in who can be the most obsequious. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 5, 2022

Some barrels have no bottom.

And don’t even get us started on the numbers.

Math doesn't work — Cranky Yankee (@cranky_ctyankee) September 4, 2022

Excuse my public education, but the Math just does not line up. — ConservativeBear (@conservativeop8) September 5, 2022

Nope.

But $10k removed over a decade of payments is $83 per month. He's able to pay $1,000 per month but not $1,083? — jeebus (@jeebus2122) September 4, 2022

yup- because this never happened. Ironically if someone only owed 10K then they didnt need "free $" if they owe 150K then 10K comes off the backend & doesn't even cover the inflation they felt the same month. — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) September 4, 2022

Let’s hope the “young man” wasn’t a math major, at least. Because if he was … yikes.

