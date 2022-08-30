Ever since President Joe Biden announced his intention to just wipe out between $10,000 and $20,000 of student loan debt “with the flick of a pen,” we’ve been arguing until we’re blue in the face about why that’s a terrible and illegal and terrible move. We’ve actually been arguing that since before he announced it.

And we’re going to continue to make that argument, along with a whole bunch of other conservatives and conservative-leaning folks who aren’t falling for the Biden administration and Democrats’ generosity act.

And Bill Kristol is going to continue to be willfully ignorant about what’s actually going on:

Almost none of the serious criticism of Biden's student loan proposal is from Republicans, for whom it's just an excuse for culture war rhetoric. The real criticisms are from other (centrist) Democrats. Debates about public policy today take place within the Democratic Party. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 30, 2022

What? No, seriously. What the hell, Bill?

This is your brain on TDS https://t.co/gqSp8o4viK — The H2 (@TheH2) August 30, 2022

TDS is very real, and once you’re infected, it’s all but impossible to recover from. Clearly Bill Kristol has no intent on even trying to recover. He’s just embraced it full-on. This is his life now. This is who he is.

There have been abundant intelligent critiques from the Right. This is what passes for intelligent critique on the Left. https://t.co/9MCTmxXA2r — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 30, 2022

Once you realize that Bill considers the "real criticism" to be related only to impact on Democrat electoral outcomes, then he's right. https://t.co/ET2Lzped4u — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 30, 2022

OK, fair enough.

But let’s face it: Bill Kristol’s full of baloney, any way you slice it.

lmfao this is bill kristol admitting that the rule of law and constitution doesn’t really matter to him. such a clown. https://t.co/QJVpXyx6nj — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 30, 2022

“the only serious people talking about student loan cancellation are the ones who don’t have an issue with the obvious problem of the executive assuming a constitutional task of legislative branch.” — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 30, 2022

We knew you didn’t know any conservatives anymore. But you didn’t have to admit it so embarrassingly. — Wind Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 30, 2022

Said repeatedly while hugging himself and rocking slowly back and forth. https://t.co/46s3oOHsz2 — Foster (@foster_type) August 30, 2022

Bill Kristol is a prolific liar. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 30, 2022

This is some just stellar Jen Rubin levels of dumbassery. How does he sleep at night? https://t.co/DdDiHCPDpZ — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) August 30, 2022

He probably sleeps pretty well, actually. Not having a conscience to keep him up at night probably helps a lot.

Parting evergreen tweet:

This guy is so broken. https://t.co/Ekt9RMYTM7 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 30, 2022

