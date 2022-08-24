Last night, Kristen Gonzalez emerged victorious in the Democratic primary race for New York State Senate District 59. But it wasn’t just a victory for Gonzalez. It was also a victory for the Working Families Party, of which she counts herself as a member. Oh! And a victory for socialism, of course. Take it from Kristen Gonzalez herself:

New York State Senate Democrat primary winner Kristen Gonzalez: "We really proved that socialism wins! We are not going anywhere, and we will not stop until we see a socialist slate across this city!" pic.twitter.com/kWR9tUvjEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2022

Well that’s definitely not incredibly disturbing.

gross https://t.co/1iDo6FjB4N — The Giraffe Sports & History Podcast (@TheGiraffePod) August 24, 2022

Why is anyone cheering for that? Don’t they know? Don’t they understand?

"Socialism" may win, but the people who live under it do not. https://t.co/5hT7lvsNuQ — Patrick (@PMC713) August 24, 2022

These idiots salivating over Gonzalez’s victory don’t have the faintest idea what it is they’re actually cheering for. They need to put down the Champagne flutes and iPhones and pick up a damn book.

Kristen González is not only ignorant but is also dangerous. Socialism kills. https://t.co/RY71XZinGn — Jennifer Barreto-Leyva (@JenBarretoLeyva) August 24, 2022

New York State Senate District 59 is currently represented by a Republican. For the sake of the people of that district, we hope it stays that way. Otherwise … well, good luck to them. Because they’re gonna need it.

IF the foolish voters of New York wish to keep driving their state off a cliff – with socialism – high crime and high taxes. THEN so be it. Just stay the h-ll out of Texas when the lights go out, and you're freezing in the dark. https://t.co/iFfWF9Rg4m — Tom T. ن‎® (@VRWCTexan) August 24, 2022

***

