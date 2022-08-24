Last night, Kristen Gonzalez emerged victorious in the Democratic primary race for New York State Senate District 59. But it wasn’t just a victory for Gonzalez. It was also a victory for the Working Families Party, of which she counts herself as a member. Oh! And a victory for socialism, of course. Take it from Kristen Gonzalez herself:

Well that’s definitely not incredibly disturbing.

Why is anyone cheering for that? Don’t they know? Don’t they understand?

These idiots salivating over Gonzalez’s victory don’t have the faintest idea what it is they’re actually cheering for. They need to put down the Champagne flutes and iPhones and pick up a damn book.

New York State Senate District 59 is currently represented by a Republican. For the sake of the people of that district, we hope it stays that way. Otherwise … well, good luck to them. Because they’re gonna need it.

