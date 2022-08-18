Looks like @LibsofTikTok finally went too far. No, not for us; for Facebook. As we told you earlier, Facebook told @LibsofTikTok that the account was being permanently suspended, with no opportunity for recourse.

Facebook just suspended our account. No reason given. pic.twitter.com/Siu3sTWtZZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

They suspended our account and we immediately appealed. Within 2 minutes they answered that we’re suspended for good. I’m sure we totally got a full and fair review — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Our page is back up on Facebook but we are still locked out and were last told that it's permanent. Perhaps it was just an "error." Will update you all — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Definitely just an “error.”

The Facebook page is indeed back up. Sort of. For now, anyway.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you https://t.co/BYneFRwtQZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, @LibsofTikTok hasn’t been slapped with Twitter suspension, at least not as of the time this post was published. But maybe the Washington Post has been hoping to provide the straw that will ultimately break the camel’s back and convince Twitter that their platform will be safer without a dangerous vigilante like Chaya Raichik around:

It’s important to remember that the hit pieces are already written. These “journalists” have no intention of being fair pic.twitter.com/bf4weD0PTL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

We’d say that Raichik definitely has ample cause to be skeptical when it comes to Derek Hawkins and WaPo’s intentions. Also keep in mind that WaPo continues to have Taylor Lorenz, who used her platform to doxx and sic angry leftists on Raichik. Respect to Raichik for finding the humor in the situation — and for giving Hawkins the response he deserved.

Perfect response. Might also be worth asking him for details on the specific surgical and pharmaceutical interventions that are part of this “health program.” — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 18, 2022

It’s fair to ask “what is involved in this ‘health program?’” It’s easy for a journo to ask questions, but they hate answering them. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 18, 2022

They really hate answering them:

Keep naming and shaming. @D_Hawk knows exactly what he's doing which is why he locked down his account. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 18, 2022

Indeed he did:

Welp.

Real journalists don’t protect their tweets. pic.twitter.com/ZmB2HlGEsi — Ultra Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 18, 2022

Only Real Journalists™ do that.

