It would appear that CNN messed up — or just lied about — a detail in piece about eight-year-old Highland Park shooting victim

Recently, CNN published a piece by Christina Maxouris about eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was left paralyzed in the deadly Highland Park shooting at an Independence Day parade last month.

Don’t even known what to say anymore https://t.co/EuTWE8QZqR pic.twitter.com/rNGHJYdW4G — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) August 18, 2022

We can’t even begin to imagine what that little boy and his family have been through, or what still lies ahead for them as he takes steps toward recovery.

Can we get this kid moved to another hospital?? Another state??? https://t.co/hlJnajdVKW — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 18, 2022

Once a week. My god. A child has suffered a traumatic experience that has caused irreparable physical harm and this hospital or wherever he is staying is mentally tormenting him by “allowing” him to see his parents and family and friends only once a week?? Can you even imagine? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 18, 2022

This gives me white knuckle rage. — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 18, 2022

Anyone who reads something like this and doesn’t get white-knuckle rage should probably get their heads examined.

But anyone who reads something like this on CNN should probably hold off on the white-knuckle rage until they can be sure it’s actually true.

I’m genuinely hoping CNN is wrong. The facility’s website seems to contradict the article, but who knows. https://t.co/N3TFjczjVa — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 18, 2022

You might want to sit down for this, but it would indeed appear that CNN is wrong.

From the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Inpatient Visitor Policy, which is current as of July 19, 2022:

Inpatients are allowed to have two visitors, 12 years or older, at a time (any exceptions must be approved by the nurse manager). If a visit is not essential, to protect the health of patients, we strongly encourage visitors to connect virtually or via phone instead of in-person. Our staff is prepared to assist patients in setting up video chats and phone calls. … • All new patients will be tested for COVID-19 upon admission. More stringent visitor restrictions may apply to any patients who test positive. … • Visitors must not come to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab if they feel ill or have been exposed to someone with known or suspected COVID-19.

It sounds like visitors of AbilityLab patients are just following pretty basic protocol for COVID (or any other communicable illness, really) and are not barred from seeing patients more often than briefly once a week.

Our patients are allowed two visitors at a time in the medical unit. Loved ones are integral to the healing process. We welcome them while also taking special care to protect our patients, many of whom have the most severe, complex conditions. — Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (@AbilityLab) August 18, 2022

Thank you. Is this daily and not once a week as alleged in the CNN article? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 18, 2022

Yes, this is daily. — Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (@AbilityLab) August 18, 2022

Ah.

Thank you for clarifying. Many of us were very concerned that this child has suffered enough and only seeing family once a week broke our hearts. Good to know that was inaccurate. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 18, 2022

Good to know it was inaccurate in that we’re relieved to know that patients can visit with loved ones daily. But we can’t be too happy about it because CNN either failed to fact-check or else they just straight-up lied to readers in order to push a narrative.

Looks like the CNN story was false (shocker, I know) https://t.co/V80Zdmjp6r — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) August 18, 2022

Seems like this happens a lot over there. We wish we could say we were surprised.

But then we’d be the ones lying to you.

I wonder why CNN would lie about something that is so important and also easy to verify? Hopefully the AbilityLab gets them to correct it. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 18, 2022

