It would appear that CNN messed up — or just lied about — a detail in piece about eight-year-old Highland Park shooting victim

Posted at 12:41 pm on August 18, 2022 by Sarah D

Recently, CNN published a piece by Christina Maxouris about eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was left paralyzed in the deadly Highland Park shooting at an Independence Day parade last month.

We can’t even begin to imagine what that little boy and his family have been through, or what still lies ahead for them as he takes steps toward recovery.

Anyone who reads something like this and doesn’t get white-knuckle rage should probably get their heads examined.

But anyone who reads something like this on CNN should probably hold off on the white-knuckle rage until they can be sure it’s actually true.

You might want to sit down for this, but it would indeed appear that CNN is wrong.

From the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Inpatient Visitor Policy, which is current as of July 19, 2022:

Inpatients are allowed to have two visitors, 12 years or older, at a time (any exceptions must be approved by the nurse manager). If a visit is not essential, to protect the health of patients, we strongly encourage visitors to connect virtually or via phone instead of in-person. Our staff is prepared to assist patients in setting up video chats and phone calls.

• All new patients will be tested for COVID-19 upon admission. More stringent visitor restrictions may apply to any patients who test positive.

• Visitors must not come to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab if they feel ill or have been exposed to someone with known or suspected COVID-19.

It sounds like visitors of AbilityLab patients are just following pretty basic protocol for COVID (or any other communicable illness, really) and are not barred from seeing patients more often than briefly once a week.

Ah.

Good to know it was inaccurate in that we’re relieved to know that patients can visit with loved ones daily. But we can’t be too happy about it because CNN either failed to fact-check or else they just straight-up lied to readers in order to push a narrative.

Seems like this happens a lot over there. We wish we could say we were surprised.

But then we’d be the ones lying to you.

***

