Glenn Kessler shames GOP for ‘preying on people’s fears of an audit,’ which are totally baseless anyway because the gov’t says we’ll be fine

Posted at 12:04 pm on August 18, 2022 by Sarah D

Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler and his colleagues are sick and tired of the GOP narrative that’s taken hold about the Inflation Reduction Act climate and health care and tax bill and its allocation of $80 billion in taxpayers’ money to the IRS for, among other things, hiring an additional 87,000 personnel.

Ah.

Never mind that the IRS literally had a posting looking for a few thousand good men and women who’d be willing to carry firearms and use deadly force if necessary. The posting disappeared after people found out about it and apparently that’s good enough for Glenn Kessler, and for Marianna Sotomayor, who wrote the piece Kessler’s pimping today:

A job listing on the IRS website weeks before the legislation became law noted that applicants should be ready to “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary,” sparking Republicans to claim federal agents would soon be barreling into people’s homes.

The job listing has since been updated to remove that line, but it has not stopped Republicans from repeating it.

“Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small-business person in Iowa?” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) inquired on “Fox & Friends” last week.

While Republican members have stretched the truth about what the funding would do, the talking points are unlikely to go away.

And there’s nothing Marianna and Glenn and the mainstream media and the Democratic Party would love more than for the talking points to go away.

Glenn seems to think we should take him at his word that the GOP is just trying to scare us even though we have nothing to worry about.

Ordinary Americans practically never get audited! And even if they do, it’s to close a tax gap, so it’s all for the best, if you really think about it.

Glenn Kessler isn’t worried about the IRS being weaponized, so why should we be?

It’s already obnoxious and insulting to be lied to by the government. But for the ostensible Guardians of Truth in the media to push those lies, too? It’s just disgusting. Shameful.

And sadly all too predictable.

All in a day’s work for the Washington Post Fact Checker.

Glenn Kessler? Peddling myths? Unpossible!

Glenn Kessler’s a fact-checker. He can’t be bothered with inconvenient truths! Ain’t nobody got time for that!

 

Of course he’s aware. He just couldn’t care less. Let them eat cake! Until the IRS shows up at their door and rips it out of their mouths. As long as they leave Glenn Kessler alone, he’s feeling pretty OK about all this.

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Glenn thinks we were born yesterday.

No big mystery there.

He’s made a lot of money doing it. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the IRS paid him a visit to talk about that?

