Lindy Li is a political commentator as well as a former congressional candidate. She also did Asian American outreach for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. And she went to Princeton. And she’s a vegan!

That’s quite a C.V. she’s got there. You might think that would translate to political savvy. And you’d be wrong.

Because this is Lindy’s takeway from Liz Cheney’s defeat in last night’s primary race in Wyoming:

One day Republicans are gonna regret Liz Cheney losing today the same way they’re gonna regret blocking Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court Calling it now — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 17, 2022

Calling it now! Laying down a marker!

Liz Cheney loves her office but loves our country more How many other Republican elected officials can say the same? 1? Maybe 2? 🤔 https://t.co/RFWMwxjtsd — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 17, 2022

Liz Cheney loves her country so much that she’s going to collect money as much money as she can from gullible Democrats for her will-she-or-won’t-she 2024 presidential run.

But back to Lindy’s prediction.

Lindy Li is probably right, actually. Just, you know, not in the way she thinks.

We’ve yet to run across a huge group of Republicans who regret that Merrick Garland is not a Supreme Court Justice. In fact, Cheney herself likely wouldn’t even be part of that group:

Liz doesn't regret the blocking of Garland's nomination. https://t.co/RsqlIfsXzA — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 17, 2022

There are, however, a number of Trump-loathing conservatives — and not Bulwark or Lincoln Project Conservatives™ — who have grown tired of Liz Cheney’s willingness to reject her constituents’ wishes in favor of winning some short-lived brownie points from Democrats and liberals.

lmfao this broad https://t.co/cB6hzAEuVn — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 17, 2022

Few of us regret the latter. Including myself who thought he deserved a hearing and a vote. https://t.co/Prvkxai0W7 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) August 17, 2022

Merrick Garland has been absolutely toxic as U.S. Attorney General. Why would any of his critics want him on the Supreme Court right now?

Looking around at all the Republicans who regret blocking Merrick Garland pic.twitter.com/v456q8ULbB — Young Poaster🇻🇦 (@YoungPoaster) August 17, 2022

Poor Lindy. Calling it now: one day, Lindy Li is gonna regret making such a cringetastically bad prediction.

