Earlier, we told you about Florida journalist Phil Ammann and his demented attempt at a joke about the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago at the expense of not just Donald Trump, but the late Ivana Trump as well.

At least we’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on it being a joke. We hope it was a joke. A sick joke, but a joke nonetheless.

Some other people don’t appear to be joking, however. They seem to actually kinda sorta totally believe that the documents Trump allegedly stole are taking up most of the space in Ivana Trump’s casket.

Take Nancy Lee Grahn, for example. Last night, the longtime soap star decided to reach out to the FBI’s Twitter account in order to bring some important concerns to their attention:

Dear @FBI, I know u don't need advice from a soap star, but having been in 10 or 10k implausible storylines in my 37 yrs, may I recommend digging up Ivana. Cleary it didn't take 10 pall bearers to carry a liposuctioned 73 yr old who methinks was in her weight in classified docs. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 11, 2022

Mmm-hmm.

The FBI definitely doesn’t need any advice from a soap star. They’ve got enough problems already.

Now, it’s important for us to note that technically, she can’t take credit for being the first person to push this particular conspiracy theory.

Seriously, is else anyone wondering — just a bit — what other stuff may be buried inside Ivana’s casket on Trump’s golf course? ⚰️ ⛳️ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 9, 2022

But she’s been a soap actress for decades and we feel like she deserves some time in the spotlight for this particular performance. Plus she’s doing a ton of heavy lifting when it comes to spreading the conspiracy theory around:

Wow! You are a genius. The day of the funeral I saw about ten men struggling to carry an urn with a handful of ashes and I told myself, that coffin is made of steel. Not knowing it can be something else. Everything seems suspicious now after your observation/suggestions. pic.twitter.com/PtWarCemlU — London (@London92852991) August 11, 2022

Ivana's body was cremated (conveniently making a redo of the rushed coroner's exam impossible) and then her ashes, about the size of a honeydew melon, were buried. Who does that? In a *full-size* casket. Nobody does that.https://t.co/MIgywLoLyF — 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) August 11, 2022

She was cremated. So what’s in the casket? pic.twitter.com/wb3EbV1F8R — GW (@merrill2n) August 11, 2022

WHAT’S IN THE CASKET, YOU GUISE???

Well-played, Nancy. Couldn’t agree more. What’s in the casket on the first hole at Bedminster? — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 11, 2022

Great question, Barbara! Inquiring minds wanna know!

When my husband was buried, the ground was flat and he was in a vault in a casket. Then they immediately put grass on it. It took weeks to get his headstone and this was in 1985. Not literally overnight. Almost like they had it in advance? — TheRealDeal💎 (@Spitterwit) August 11, 2022

Oh, this is getting good.

And by “good,” we mean “infinitely more insane.”

BlueAnon alert! I repeat, BlueAnon alert. https://t.co/oExIn3lS4e — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 11, 2022

I regret to inform you the BlueAnons are at it again. https://t.co/4yyFLYN5N7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 11, 2022

Again? They never stopped! They’re just gettin’ warmed up!

Read the comments. These people actually think Trump hid some documents and some secrets in her coffin.

This is absolutely insane and it's not just a dozen people,it's thousands/tens of thousandshttps://t.co/Wwrsq4CnzJ — Patrick Bateman (@EMusk_Burner) August 11, 2022

It’s an incredible time to be alive https://t.co/ONJ0ZNrBkV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 11, 2022

It certainly is.

The left is crazy to suggest this macabre grave robbery. The FBI might be crazy enough to do it. https://t.co/Davd4fopOD — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 11, 2022

Oh God … please, FBI. Our expectations for you right now are at rock-bottom, but please don’t feel like you need to live down to them again.

