Earlier, we told you about Florida journalist Phil Ammann and his demented attempt at a joke about the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago at the expense of not just Donald Trump, but the late Ivana Trump as well.

At least we’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on it being a joke. We hope it was a joke. A sick joke, but a joke nonetheless.

Some other people don’t appear to be joking, however. They seem to actually kinda sorta totally believe that the documents Trump allegedly stole are taking up most of the space in Ivana Trump’s casket.

Take Nancy Lee Grahn, for example. Last night, the longtime soap star decided to reach out to the FBI’s Twitter account in order to bring some important concerns to their attention:

Mmm-hmm.

The FBI definitely doesn’t need any advice from a soap star. They’ve got enough problems already.

Now, it’s important for us to note that technically, she can’t take credit for being the first person to push this particular conspiracy theory.

But she’s been a soap actress for decades and we feel like she deserves some time in the spotlight for this particular performance. Plus she’s doing a ton of heavy lifting when it comes to spreading the conspiracy theory around:

Trending

WHAT’S IN THE CASKET, YOU GUISE???

Great question, Barbara! Inquiring minds wanna know!

Oh, this is getting good.

And by “good,” we mean “infinitely more insane.”

Again? They never stopped! They’re just gettin’ warmed up!

It certainly is.

Oh God … please, FBI. Our expectations for you right now are at rock-bottom, but please don’t feel like you need to live down to them again.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BurialcasketcrematedDonald TrumpFBIIvana TrumpMar-a-LagoNancy Lee Grahnraid