If you hadn’t heard of Simon Rosenberg before, well, you’ve been missing out. He’s a pretty big deal in progressive Democratic circles! Not only is he the founder of the New Democrat Network and the New Policy Institute, a progressive liberal think tank, but he’s also worked with the DCCC and he was part of the Clinton War Room in 1992. He’s got caché, baby!

Anyway, as you can probably imagine, Simon’s pretty stoked about the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. And for him, the cherry on top is that a lot of Republicans are pretty upset about it. He put together a whole thread dedicated to rubbing the GOP’s nose in the raid:

There’s plenty there to discuss, of course. Much of it revolving around Simon making an ass of himself. But in the interest of time management, we’re just going to concern ourselves with the first tweet. This one:

Let’s unpack that, shall we? Simon here is using the FBI raid on Trump’s home to shame Republicans who had the temerity to point out that Hillary got up to some very shady business with important documents and emails. Apparently Republicans aren’t allowed to be upset about what happened to Donald Trump because they were out there calling for Hillary Clinton to face consequences for her crimes.

No, seriously. Simon thinks that he’s just made a brilliant argument. So, who wants to tell him?

And that’s what it all boils down to, isn’t it? Political tribalism.

Bingo.

Good times.

