If you hadn’t heard of Simon Rosenberg before, well, you’ve been missing out. He’s a pretty big deal in progressive Democratic circles! Not only is he the founder of the New Democrat Network and the New Policy Institute, a progressive liberal think tank, but he’s also worked with the DCCC and he was part of the Clinton War Room in 1992. He’s got caché, baby!

Anyway, as you can probably imagine, Simon’s pretty stoked about the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. And for him, the cherry on top is that a lot of Republicans are pretty upset about it. He put together a whole thread dedicated to rubbing the GOP’s nose in the raid:

I’m sure in coming days reasonable Republicans are going to remind their supporters that they ran an entire Presidential election on the gravity of mishandling official documents/comm and that minimizing what Trump has done would be, um, epic bullshit. https://t.co/xrMVJTDIo1 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 9, 2022

Based on what is already known it appears Trump committed felony level crimes, and may have put America’s national security at risk. https://t.co/voXmAmAT9M — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 9, 2022

Excited for weeks of earnest analysis that the GOP closing the election out by defending a serial criminal and threatening political violence is going to somehow reverse their recent fade in polls. LOLs encouraged. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 9, 2022

Media is under no obligation to repeat the predictable unhinged rants from extremists. Lots of other ways to dive into the many, ongoing criminal investigations into Trump. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 9, 2022

And then there is this. It’s time for political analysts to start gaming out what is likely to happen to the GOP brand in the coming years as the extremism, illiberalism and criminality of MAGA becomes ever more impossible to ignore. https://t.co/dkVnnG26ZB — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 9, 2022

There’s plenty there to discuss, of course. Much of it revolving around Simon making an ass of himself. But in the interest of time management, we’re just going to concern ourselves with the first tweet. This one:

Let’s unpack that, shall we? Simon here is using the FBI raid on Trump’s home to shame Republicans who had the temerity to point out that Hillary got up to some very shady business with important documents and emails. Apparently Republicans aren’t allowed to be upset about what happened to Donald Trump because they were out there calling for Hillary Clinton to face consequences for her crimes.

No, seriously. Simon thinks that he’s just made a brilliant argument. So, who wants to tell him?

And what happened to the person who mishandled official documents/comm? https://t.co/BBxAOoQEfH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 9, 2022

When did the Feds raid Hillary Clinton’s home? https://t.co/qXMSSAadfF — Sophie (@PepperGii) August 9, 2022

Did Trump raid Hillary Clinton’s house? https://t.co/rrTqImFMDA — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 9, 2022

When was her home raided? Also, she got away with it. https://t.co/mljtZhmWhD — J.R.S (@Johnathan_RS_) August 9, 2022

Everyone remembers when FBI agents raided Hillary Clinton's Westchester house. https://t.co/2qfRL7j7Wc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

Reminder: Hillary Clinton got away with mishandling classified information because…wait for it…the FBI willfully looked the other way. https://t.co/OgWJmyTInt — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) August 9, 2022

People on the left were angered at the mere chanting of "lock her up". If Trump's DOJ had actually gone after her, can you imagine the lefts reaction? Never mind the fact that a president actually does have the authority to declassify documents. https://t.co/NDgNWYvstD — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 9, 2022

"But her emails!" Now it's different, though, because it's not happening to YOUR tribe. https://t.co/BBxAOoQEfH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 9, 2022

And that’s what it all boils down to, isn’t it? Political tribalism.

The problem with this line of thinking is that the problem right wing people have now isn't so much the mishandling of classified information itself but the fact that she got away with it. https://t.co/woCtJDwBuW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 9, 2022

The people in Hillary's circle think "losing an election" counts as having been punished for her emails, but yeah that's not how this works. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 9, 2022

Yes. The propriety of the raid aside (Hillary wasn’t raided), the problem with the case for prosecuting Trump—if he did it—is not that he was a president/presidential candidate, but that the last time this came up, the accused was not, in fact, prosecuted. https://t.co/VnNrFyn57j — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 9, 2022

Bingo.

I'm sure in coming days reasonable Democrats are going to remind their supporters that they LOLed at the thought that either Berger or Hillary should be held accountable for mishandling official documents and that pretending otherwise would be, um, epic bullshit. https://t.co/vHcDbvHO6M — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 9, 2022

will be equally amusing when the people who downplayed Clinton's classified intel scandal with the breezy "but her emails" rallying cry embrace the opposite position, arguing raids over this exact issue are good and normal and also definitely proof of guilt, actually. https://t.co/udmjhkYUXg — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 9, 2022

Good times.

***

