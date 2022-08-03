Mary Daly is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. And allow her to state for the record that she’s doing just fine in Joe Biden’s garbage economy, thank you very much:

It reads like parody, almost, like something we’d write to poke fun at wealthy liberal elitism. But it’s not parody. It’s real. She really, really said it. For real.

Nice work if you can get it, huh?

Trending

Maybe she just rides to work in her limo with her eyes closed so she doesn’t have to look at it.

Talk about a gal who’s got her finger on the pulse.

Now, it’s of course technically possible that we’re just misunderstanding her comments, which make her sound like an über-snob. But, well, let’s consider what she’s had to say in the past about inflation:

Ah. So it seems pretty safe to say that she is indeed just a smug, snooty upper-class twit.

Mary’s sitting pretty with her $400,000+ annual salary. If you can’t afford ground beef anymore, just get a job as president of a federal reserve bank. Then, you, too, won’t feel the pain of inflation anymore.

Well, you can’t very well expect her to suffer like some regular American, now can you? After all, she’s far more important than the rest of us.

Disconnected very, very much.

Surprised she didn’t suggest that we all make ourselves some margaritas and take up kickboxing.

