Mary Daly is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. And allow her to state for the record that she’s doing just fine in Joe Biden’s garbage economy, thank you very much:

"I don't feel the pain of inflation anymore. I see prices rising but I have enough… I sometimes balk at the price of things, but I don't find myself in a space where I have to make tradeoffs because I have enough, and many Americans have enough." – SF Fed President Mary Daly — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) August 3, 2022

It reads like parody, almost, like something we’d write to poke fun at wealthy liberal elitism. But it’s not parody. It’s real. She really, really said it. For real.

Real quote that was just said live in twitter spaces. https://t.co/CyGZPXbVfL — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) August 3, 2022

Thank god for that PhD pic.twitter.com/LDc2cILMht — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) August 3, 2022

Nice work if you can get it, huh?

The audacity of the San Francisco Fed President of all people to say this. Probably drives past this on her way to work. pic.twitter.com/RNxM6lVCBa — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) August 3, 2022

Maybe she just rides to work in her limo with her eyes closed so she doesn’t have to look at it.

Talk about a gal who’s got her finger on the pulse.

Now, it’s of course technically possible that we’re just misunderstanding her comments, which make her sound like an über-snob. But, well, let’s consider what she’s had to say in the past about inflation:

To remain objective, the quote and 30 second clip didn’t include what could be classified as sympathy for those that don’t “have enough” shortly after. On the other hand, here is Daly in late 2020 Link: https://t.co/QaKUI22Ojh pic.twitter.com/zP5VCTdO7f — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) August 3, 2022

Ah. So it seems pretty safe to say that she is indeed just a smug, snooty upper-class twit.

If I made $1,600 per day I don’t think I would feel it either. pic.twitter.com/kGcHqPPROM — Papa StoneTree (@PapaStoneTree) August 3, 2022

Mary’s sitting pretty with her $400,000+ annual salary. If you can’t afford ground beef anymore, just get a job as president of a federal reserve bank. Then, you, too, won’t feel the pain of inflation anymore.

thanks, mary. we are so glad *you,* from your ivory tower, don’t feel the effects of inflation anymore. https://t.co/ezFNq1x6m1 — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 3, 2022

Well, you can’t very well expect her to suffer like some regular American, now can you? After all, she’s far more important than the rest of us.

Let them eat cake https://t.co/dLXqXmkQJt — Anthony (@quirkmaster5) August 3, 2022

Disconnected very, very much.

inflation is over everybody pack it up, if you're spending too much money on gas maybe consider you the fact you have enough gas https://t.co/88U4hDUkLV — Perfect Dark Zero Analog Horror Creepypasta (@mopdrive) August 3, 2022

Surprised she didn’t suggest that we all make ourselves some margaritas and take up kickboxing.