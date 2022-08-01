The Nation’s Elie Mystal has a lot of opinions on a lot of things, but he especially has opinions on Republican politics and conservatives. And he graciously shared some of those opinions over the weekend on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross”:

Fabulously racist comment from Elie Mystal: "Walker is gonna do what he’s told, and that's what Republicans like. That's what Republicans want from their negroes: to do what they’re told." https://t.co/qsnnc0EJJ7 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 1, 2022

“Fabulously racist comment from Elie Mystal.” Is there any other kind of comment from Elie Mystal, really?

From RealClear Politics:

“But it is going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans. Now you ask why are Republicans backing this man who is so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts? But that’s actually the reason. Walker is gonna do what he’s told, and that’s what Republicans like. That’s what Republicans want from their negroes: to do what they’re told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, and lacks an independent ability to grasp policies. And he is just going to go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells him to vote.”

Watch:

"Herschel Walker will do what he's told and that's what Republicans want from their negroes." MSNBC is truly having a normal one. pic.twitter.com/e1Sx1qMAg0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2022

Regardless of how you may feel about Herschel Walker, no intellectually honest person can deny that Mystal’s comments are extremely racist.

This guy is a racist and a horrible person. MSNBC does nothing. https://t.co/XdYvA94pMG — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 1, 2022

That’s not entirely true … presumably, MSNBC pays him for his racist commentary.

Always amazing the racist crap Progressives can get away with. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) August 1, 2022

there was a time comments like these would get someone removed from being a contributor. we're not in those times anymore https://t.co/6gbP9kfgAu — DrainTheSwamp++ (@DrainedTheSwamp) August 1, 2022

That’s why they’re called progressives. It’s progress, people!

If you don’t vote for Joe Biden you ain’t black. https://t.co/vpLzrCgBgN — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 1, 2022

what a miserable person. — Michael Coelho (@michaeljcoelho) August 1, 2022

Absolutely and utterly miserable.

Exit idea:

He should say that in front of Herschel. That would be very interesting. — Marty King (@marty1950) August 1, 2022

Now that we’d like to see.

