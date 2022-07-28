Earlier this week, protesters showed up outside the Indiana Statehouse as legislators debated and heard testimony regarding a possible abortion ban.
As the state Senate convened a special session and took hours of testimony on a bill that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, and life of the mother, they could hear repeated calls of “let them choose” and “vote them out” from outside the chamber doors.
Indiana is the first legislature to weigh new restrictions on the procedure following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe and revoke a national right to abortion.
