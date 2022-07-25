The Biden administration is currently in the process of rewriting the definition of the word “recession” in order to make excuses for the abysmal state of our economy under his stewardship. But they’re wasting their time, honestly. (A) Because — based on polling numbers, at least — most Americans seem to believe that we’re in a recession. And (B) because they already have the undying loyalty of The Lincoln Project and don’t need to impress them any more than they already have.

The Lincoln Project posted a big announcement today:

And not only that, but they’ve also made a video tribute to Joe Biden’s “record-shattering” economic achievements:

The numbers don't lie. President Biden has created one of the strongest economies in American history. He built us back better. Thank you @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/TaAft3rorC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 25, 2022

And then everyone clapped!

Great video, Lincoln Project. But where’s the “fiction” disclaimer? We didn’t see it anywhere. And it seems like something you guys should’ve included considering that your account of Joe Biden’s presidency is only accurate in a fantasy world.

Me looking for this "strongest economy" pic.twitter.com/R8mwFNgwxZ — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 25, 2022

Whatever you are smoking, share to the masses. The economy is not “Better”. You can say this when the price of chicken isn’t twice as much at the grocery store. — RoryWilliams (@The1stRory) July 25, 2022

This is the Onion….right? — Mark Somerville (@slomerv) July 25, 2022

I’m sorry. I fully am a supporter normally. And anti trump. But strongest economies is a blatant lie. People can’t afford housing. Medical. Working multiple job. These blatant lies are no better than what the “other” side is doing — Days are long. Years go fast. (@therighteousrob) July 25, 2022

??????? THis is absolutely effing nuts. Even I, as an original and confirmed NeverTrumper, knew long ago that the Lincoln Project had gone WAY off the rails. Now it just lies and lies and lies. A good economy? Now? REAALLY???? — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) July 25, 2022

Y’all can’t be serious. I think you have officially lost your collective minds. — Kevin Frickē (@kwfricke) July 25, 2022

No, they’re serious. This is actually what it looks like when The Lincoln Project is thinking clearly. Because they’re just full-on embracing their raison d’être.

This is just stupid sycophancy — Cathryn Lopez (@CathrynLopezRE) July 25, 2022

Well, yeah.

Whatever their original purpose was, they are Democratic strategists now. pic.twitter.com/9nnCaV79g1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 25, 2022

That was their original purpose https://t.co/JkbalJfYHd — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 25, 2022

We always knew it. They’re finally being honest about it.