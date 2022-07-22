We’re pretty sure we hadn’t heard of Ariana Afshar (she/her) before today, but apparently she’s kind of a big deal. According to her Twitter bio, she’s “Twitch’s leftist brat” and she has over 69,000 fans on Tik Tok. So, when Ariana Afshar talks, people listen.

And that’s a damn shame, because if they stopped and thought about what she had to say, they’d realize how wrong and stupid she actually is.

Check out this tweet from yesterday, which was ostensibly supposed to be an own of pro-lifers and opponents of illegal immigration:

If a fetus is a baby, then Texas can’t deport undocumented pregnant women since US citizens can’t be deported — Ariana Afshar (she/her) (@progressivebrat) July 21, 2022

That tweet currently has over 153,000 likes. That means there are more than 153,000 people out there who were too busy “YAAAAAS KWEEN!”-ing Ariana to put any actual thought into what she said and why it was so effing dumb.

Makes sense to me! https://t.co/i7Lb8wBSLX — A. Phillip Dent (@APhillipDent) July 22, 2022

Congratulations … you’re an idiot, and an ignorant one to boot.

Seriously, it’s a total garbage take.

Wrong. One must be born on U.S. soil. A pregnant woman from another country in the U.S. must give birth to the child she is carrying. Mere presence on U.S. soil does not confer citizenship for if it did then the pregnant woman would be a citizen simply because she is present. https://t.co/it0LUke1Tu — Black Parent's Guide To Classical Education (@A_Allen_Jr) July 22, 2022

Except that the 14th Amendment doesn’t say all persons who exist in the US are citizens. It says “all persons born…in the United States” Tens of thousands of retweets. https://t.co/JnbfwJYSW0 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 22, 2022

Proof that popularity isn’t everything. It’s certainly not a sign of intelligence.

The baby must still be born on U.S. soil to acquire citizenship. But thanks for at least trying to be clever. You should probably rest up before your next attempt. https://t.co/hhxf2koDbI — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) July 22, 2022

That’s good advice, Ariana. We hope you take it.