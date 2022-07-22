We’re pretty sure we hadn’t heard of Ariana Afshar (she/her) before today, but apparently she’s kind of a big deal. According to her Twitter bio, she’s “Twitch’s leftist brat” and she has over 69,000 fans on Tik Tok. So, when Ariana Afshar talks, people listen.

And that’s a damn shame, because if they stopped and thought about what she had to say, they’d realize how wrong and stupid she actually is.

Check out this tweet from yesterday, which was ostensibly supposed to be an own of pro-lifers and opponents of illegal immigration:

That tweet currently has over 153,000 likes. That means there are more than 153,000 people out there who were too busy “YAAAAAS KWEEN!”-ing Ariana to put any actual thought into what she said and why it was so effing dumb.

Trending

Congratulations … you’re an idiot, and an ignorant one to boot.

Seriously, it’s a total garbage take.

Proof that popularity isn’t everything. It’s certainly not a sign of intelligence.

That’s good advice, Ariana. We hope you take it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ariana Afsharbirthright citizenshipillegal immigrantspregnantunbornunborn babyUndocumentedundocumented immigrants