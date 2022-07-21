There’s been a lot of information out there regarding the monkeypox outbreak. And if you’re confused, we certainly can’t blame you. With everything being said, how can you be sure what to believe? We could really use someone knowledgeable about this subject to tease out the important stuff and make things clearer for us.

OK what's going on here? pic.twitter.com/GmpwjAXQb4 — James Lim, MD (@JLimHospMD) July 20, 2022

Hey, maybe science reporter Benjamin Ryan can explain it in a way that’s easy for everyone to understand:

This is misinformation about #monkeypox. The outbreak is occurring almost entirely among men who have sex with me. Public health experts agree that sexual contact is the principle driver of transmission and have asserted that risk to kids remains *very low*. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 20, 2022

Ah, OK. Now we understan— wait, what?

Sorry, Benjamin, but we’re going to need extra clarification now. Because we’ve never heard of a disease that works quite like that. It’s very … specific.

Noted, I will not have sex with @benryanwriter https://t.co/dPKEhclTPn — Busta Nut (@jeremyb1116) July 21, 2022

Pretty sure we can all manage that.

So what we've learned today is:

– Monkey Pox is very real and needs to be addressed.

– The primary transmission comes from knockin' boots with Ben Ryan here. https://t.co/XxKnk9Skle — Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) July 21, 2022

Those are our takeaways as well. Well, those and one other thing:

I've changed my mind. Twitter should never get an edit button. https://t.co/TDcITqV08C — Aaron Weiss (@aweiss) July 21, 2022

Based on Ryan’s tweet, we have no choice but to agree.

Best typo error of this decade 😂 https://t.co/hns67ZIdM5 — Dev (@whotfisdev) July 21, 2022

This must be the greatest typo ever. pic.twitter.com/o9d5iCwzfR — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) July 21, 2022

It’s gotta be way, way up there, right?

If there’s ever been a better typo, I’d love to see it. https://t.co/Iu2S7t7h7M — Michael Pugh (@michaelpodcasts) July 21, 2022

Samesies.

An unfortunate typo… for Ben. For the rest of us 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🥳 pic.twitter.com/1Fh6plLDyB — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 20, 2022

It’s a friggin’ gift, is what it is. And we hope that Benjamin Ryan recognizes that and is proud of what he’s done for us. That does seem to be the case:

You and @UDStigmaLab apparently have a lot in common. (My frequent typo is "pubic health". Occupational hazard). https://t.co/opPwvupGKr — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) July 21, 2022

We are one. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 21, 2022

You’re a good sport, Benjamin. Truly. And we thank you for the wonderful gift you have bestowed upon us.

When youre tweet has a typo but still blows up pic.twitter.com/J1CHtlV2Ku — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) July 21, 2022