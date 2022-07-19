Back in May, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he was running for U.S. Congress to represent the good people of New York’s 10th District.

We haven’t really checked in on him since then … how’s his campaign progressing?

About as well as could be expected. In other words, it’s deader than the groundhog he murdered:

Well, whether de Blasio respects it or not, the fact is that the people of New York’s 10th District are looking for another option because literally nobody wants him.

FYI, his wife doesn’t count as a voter, so. Nobody actually likes him where it counts.

Is Vermin Supreme free?

It’s nice when we can all unite on something.

We honestly thought it would be never, so Bill managed to surprise us. Kudos to him for that.

In any event:

He doesn’t belong in electoral politics, or anywhere else, really.

OK, he can clean our roofs. But absolutely, under no circumstances whatsoever, is he allowed to pet-sit.

