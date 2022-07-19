Back in May, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he was running for U.S. Congress to represent the good people of New York’s 10th District.

We haven’t really checked in on him since then … how’s his campaign progressing?

About as well as could be expected. In other words, it’s deader than the groundhog he murdered:

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

Well, whether de Blasio respects it or not, the fact is that the people of New York’s 10th District are looking for another option because literally nobody wants him.

Who does Bill de Blasio’s voter support now? https://t.co/N8OMqL7Uwy — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) July 19, 2022

FYI, his wife doesn’t count as a voter, so. Nobody actually likes him where it counts.

“People are looking for another option.” Literally, ANY other option. https://t.co/Je3DGcShrq — ˗ˏˋ ༗ ༗ ˎˊ˗ (@TwinkSprink27) July 19, 2022

Is Vermin Supreme free?

The last unifying figure in our politics. Everyone dislikes him. https://t.co/sO9bKMsc9P — Dana Vachon (@danavachon) July 19, 2022

It’s nice when we can all unite on something.

The worst Mayor in NYC history sobers up and reads the writing on the wall — for once. https://t.co/0vPuw5qyt5 — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 19, 2022

Learning to take a hint is at least a sign of personal growth. Better late than never. — Vincent Grasso (@VincentGrasso13) July 19, 2022

We honestly thought it would be never, so Bill managed to surprise us. Kudos to him for that.

In any event:

Adios! — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 19, 2022

He doesn’t belong in electoral politics, or anywhere else, really.

Come clean my roof you monster. Your giant body will never fit in Washington DC. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2022

OK, he can clean our roofs. But absolutely, under no circumstances whatsoever, is he allowed to pet-sit.