You know, it’s a damn shame that Nelson Mandela wasn’t born on July 4 instead of July 18. Otherwise, Prince Harry could’ve given this America-bashing keynote address at the U.N. on Independence Day instead:

This bit was just icing on the cake:

Of course he’s not been left battered and helpless by any of the climate change he himself has contributed to:

Now seems like as good a time as ever to bust it out. Let’s see it, Harry!

Yep! That’s him.

Anyway, let’s circle back to the “America sucks” portion of Harry’s speech, shall we?

Looks like it’s playing just great so far:

We’re embarrassed for him, at least. He doesn’t seem embarrassed at all, which in itself is pretty embarrassing.

Yeah. Last time we checked, nobody was forcing Harry to be here.

This is what it looks like when the U.N. thinks things through. That’s the really amazing part!

Just a terrible and stupid decision on both the U.N. and Harry’s parts.

If Harry’s going to insist on living here, the least he can do is learn to appreciate how good he has it. We won’t tell him to shut up, because even a wretched little nit like him can enjoy freedom of speech here.

OK, on second thought, maybe Harry should shut up.

Well, there are more of us than there are of them. And we say they can have him back.

