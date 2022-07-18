You know, it’s a damn shame that Nelson Mandela wasn’t born on July 4 instead of July 18. Otherwise, Prince Harry could’ve given this America-bashing keynote address at the U.N. on Independence Day instead:

#BREAKING: At the United Nations, Prince Harry calls out "the rolling back of Constitutional rights in the United States" as part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom." pic.twitter.com/RnJNmkPDcp — Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2022

“From the horrific war in Ukraine, to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life.” — Prince Harry delivers the keynote address at the UN on Nelson Mandela Day pic.twitter.com/OylTHp7nXT — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2022

This bit was just icing on the cake:

Prince Harry says climate change has left him feeling 'battered and helpless' https://t.co/eG1B5tVR1v — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 18, 2022

Of course he’s not been left battered and helpless by any of the climate change he himself has contributed to:

Can he show us his commercial airline boarding pass? https://t.co/7Z5CkkNlrG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 18, 2022

Now seems like as good a time as ever to bust it out. Let’s see it, Harry!

I always get the royals mixed up. This is the Nazi cosplay one, right? https://t.co/cMj6v6qQNG — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) July 18, 2022

Yep! That’s him.

Anyway, let’s circle back to the “America sucks” portion of Harry’s speech, shall we?

should play well https://t.co/mzkeTqHET8 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 18, 2022

Looks like it’s playing just great so far:

English monarch issues criticism on democracy and freedom in the upstart colonies. https://t.co/DCWIZY4Rdq — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 18, 2022

Last time I checked, the Brits opinion stopped mattering in our country in 1776. https://t.co/EXbDf9XP1p — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 18, 2022

Even the left has to be like “ok but not from this guy..” https://t.co/AydWspTZV2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 18, 2022

Putin, ACB, it's all the same, am I right? https://t.co/bwaU7yyKsI — Katrina Trinko (@KatrinaTrinko) July 18, 2022

How embarrassing for him https://t.co/EH8FAAcU5Z — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) July 18, 2022

We’re embarrassed for him, at least. He doesn’t seem embarrassed at all, which in itself is pretty embarrassing.

Abortion is not a constitutional right. Btw, you’re free to move back to England if things are too rough for you here now, Prince. https://t.co/DQFPXDTEMh — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) July 18, 2022

Yeah. Last time we checked, nobody was forcing Harry to be here.

The UN having a British royal come lecture to Americans about Democracy is pretty perfect. Did anyone think this one through? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 18, 2022

This is what it looks like when the U.N. thinks things through. That’s the really amazing part!

Just a terrible and stupid decision on both the U.N. and Harry’s parts.

Also, isn't he an ex-prince? His whole claim to fame came from being born and then he quit. Why is the UN having him speak? — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) July 18, 2022

A British royal that is not even Royal any more and has decided that the best place in the entire world for him to live and raise his family is the USA. — Walton (@WaltonBuzzGT) July 18, 2022

If Harry’s going to insist on living here, the least he can do is learn to appreciate how good he has it. We won’t tell him to shut up, because even a wretched little nit like him can enjoy freedom of speech here.

This is the same guy who called the First Amendment "bonkers" https://t.co/iEUX9qWgcf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2022

OK, on second thought, maybe Harry should shut up.

the next war the US and UK will fight will be over who has to keep Harry https://t.co/TLg1A48g3Z — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 18, 2022

Well, there are more of us than there are of them. And we say they can have him back.

