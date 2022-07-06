Proud Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson (yes, he’s still fiercely proud of co-founding The Lincoln Project) has apparently been hearing from a friend of his that Florida is going to hell in a hand basket. Or, at the very least, Nazi Germany in a hand basket:

A friend sends: "Florida is like Germany in 1933, only humid." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 5, 2022

First of all:

my god you have friends? — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) July 5, 2022

We’re just as shocked as you are, Kate. Maybe by “friend,” Rick means “dude who only hangs out with me because I pick up the tab with my ill-gotten grifter money when we go out for expensive meals.” We could totally see Rick buying friends.

In any event, Rick Wilson needs to find better friends who aren’t as stupid as he is.

Your friend is stupid. https://t.co/Fp82pp0Mxd — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) July 6, 2022

And quite possibly stoned out of his mind.

Hits the bong hard…hold…hold… "Ya know… https://t.co/RteT91Kqfw — Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) July 6, 2022

Does Rick’s “friend” own a Confederate cooler, too?

Y’all must love it there pic.twitter.com/ZHGpsVU1Qi — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) July 5, 2022

Rick Wilson lives in Florida, remember. Does that make him a Nazi sympathizer? Or at least a Nazi enabler?

This is insanely offensive…to America, to the memory of the Nazis' victims, and to living Jews with the slightest knowledge of the Holocaust. https://t.co/59kLJJ1nsC — Ballabon (@ballabon) July 6, 2022

In 1933: Kosher meat was outlawed in Germany. Books were burned in the center of German cities. Prominent Jews lost citizenship. Dachau was opened. Jews were banned from being lawyers. Comparing Florida to Germany in 1933 is not only ignorant, it's Holocaust minimization. https://t.co/SyJxSmGRi7 — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) July 6, 2022

Minimizing the Holocaust to own the right… disgusting not surprising. https://t.co/m3VndcCMHR — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 6, 2022

As one of the thousands of Orthodox Jews fleeing major blue areas for Florida, this is some of the most despicable idiocy I have seen on this godforsaken website https://t.co/LVafJgoZcr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 6, 2022

And that’s really saying something.

