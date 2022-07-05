Last time we checked, it was July 5, and not April 1.

So we have to conclude that this tweet from the FBI is sincere and not some pathetic attempt at a joke:

The #FBI Child ID app—the first mobile application created by the Bureau—provides a convenient place to electronically store photos and other vital information about your children so that it’s literally right at hand if you need it. Learn more at https://t.co/qCvDsH9h0a. pic.twitter.com/HpaUzjDz2r — FBI (@FBI) July 5, 2022

Learn more? Do we really want to learn more about this? Not really, but the FBI is going to tell us anyway:

Now there’s a free new tool from the FBI that can help. Our Child ID app—the first mobile application created by the FBI—provides a convenient place to electronically store photos and other vital information about your children so that it’s literally right at hand if you need it. You can show the pictures and provide physical identifiers such as height and weight to security or police officers on the spot. Using a special tab on the app, you can also quickly and easily e-mail the information to authorities with a few clicks. The app includes tips on keeping children safe as well as specific guidance on what to do in those first few crucial hours after a child goes missing. It features a password protection option to help keep your information safe and allows you to add pictures from your mobile phone’s image library. You can also zoom in and crop images prior to saving. … An important note: The FBI is not collecting or storing any photos or information that you enter in the app. All data resides solely on your mobile device unless you need to send it to authorities. Please read your mobile provider’s terms of service for information about the security of applications stored on your device.

Thanks for including that important note, FBI. If the FBI says they’re not collecting any private information about you or your kids, you can rest assured that they’re not collecting any private information about you or your kids. After all, have you ever known the FBI to say something that’s not true?

The same FBI that thinks concerned parents are domestic terrorists now wants data on their kids. https://t.co/GrxDXDem3F — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 5, 2022

The hardest of passes. Seriously.

Not in a million years… — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) July 5, 2022