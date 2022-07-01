Yesterday, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that was ostensibly about the EPA’s regulatory authority (or lack thereof), but ultimately a reminder to Congress that Congress has a job to do and maybe should try doing it for a change instead of just complaining a lot (and fundraising, of course).

Needless to say, Democrats in Congress are angry. Really angry.

But apparently not quite angry enough to actually get up off their butts and do anything meaningful about it. Best they can do is stuff like what Democratic Reps. Mike Levin and Katie Porter are doing. Brace yourselves, guys: they’ve written a letter. A strongly worded one:

So stunning. So brave.

So shamelessly performative.

OK, so they technically wrote that letter before the Supreme Court handed down the ruling. Guess they figured they were just being proactive and getting it out of the way ahead of time so they wouldn’t have to wait until the decision came out. Always smart to get a jump on the holiday weekend early, right?

If you’re gonna get technical about it …

Haven’t they suffered enough?!

(Short answer: Nope. Not by a long shot.)

