Yesterday, CNN’s resident compulsive masturbator Jeffrey Toobin fumed over SCOTUS’ pro-school-choice Carson v. Makin ruling, which held that poor students should be allowed to use taxpayer funding for public schools to attend private religious schools. Never mind that Toobin completely mischaracterized the ruling as a win for religious indoctrination and for opponents of the separation of church and state (which, it’s important to point out, is still not in the Constitution).

Anyway, today, Toobin has found something else to be wrong and stupid about: “the pervasiveness of right-wing violence that we have seen in this country.”

TOOBIN: "There is a lot of right-wing terrorism in this country." pic.twitter.com/ER0Ok1SUfB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022

It’s notable that one of the examples Toobin cites as evidence of pervasive right-wing terrorism is the plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The evidence suggested that at least one of the men involved was an anarchist who wanted to hang Donald Trump. Of course, there’s also the issue of the extent of the FBI’s involvement in the plot, which appears to have been … not insignificant. Also, the Buffalo shooter wasn’t a right-winger, so there’s that. Also, it’s not right-wing terrorists who are running around firebombing pro-life pregnancy counseling centers. And then there’s all the BLM and Antifa violence.

But Jeffrey Toobin’s not one to get hung up on facts.

