Earlier this week, Republican Mayra Flores won a special election in Texas and flipped a long-time blue House seat red, and she didn’t even need Elon Musk’s endorsement to do it (though she was still grateful for it).

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

If Flores were a Democrat, we’d be treated to wall-to-wall coverage from the MSM about what a trailblazer she is and fawning tweets from liberals about all the glass ceilings she’s shattered. Because she’s definitely shattered a few:

I am the first Mexican-born American Congresswoman ever elected in congress and I won’t allow the far left to take that away because it doesn’t fit their narrative. — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 17, 2022

Flores isn’t defined solely by her being born in Mexico and making it all the way to the U.S. House of Representatives, but she’s still damn proud of it. And make no mistake: there are people out there who are trying to take that away from her. People like New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who actually had the temerity to accuse Elon Musk of supporting white supremacy by voting for Mayra Flores:

Elon Musk is not a leader. He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn't want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them. https://t.co/WArBQQsHK5 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 15, 2022

Bowman and others like him are trying to erase an important part of Flores’ identity, and they think they’re the tolerant ones.

She was born in Mexico…and what? I thought the GOP didn't like identity politics. https://t.co/QKprlVCy6a — Shannon (@kcshannonlee1) June 17, 2022

The GOP doesn’t like identity politics. But that’s not what this is about. Flores is proud of her heritage and has actually achieved something no Mexican-born American woman has ever achieved, and that’s worth recognizing and respecting. Flores is dealing with the same garbage from the Left that minority Republicans like Tim Scott have been dealing with. It’s gross.

A big congratulations to you ma'am It's sad too, if you were a Democrat, the mainstream media would be making such a big deal out of this I think it's huge. And great for Texas — Skip Johannson (@pcz852) June 17, 2022

Flores is only the latest in a long, long line of minority Republicans and conservatives whose minority cred is called into question if not outright dismissed simply because they don’t subscribe to Democratic and liberal politics.

