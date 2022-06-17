Earlier this week, Republican Mayra Flores won a special election in Texas and flipped a long-time blue House seat red, and she didn’t even need Elon Musk’s endorsement to do it (though she was still grateful for it).

If Flores were a Democrat, we’d be treated to wall-to-wall coverage from the MSM about what a trailblazer she is and fawning tweets from liberals about all the glass ceilings she’s shattered. Because she’s definitely shattered a few:

Trending

Flores isn’t defined solely by her being born in Mexico and making it all the way to the U.S. House of Representatives, but she’s still damn proud of it. And make no mistake: there are people out there who are trying to take that away from her. People like New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who actually had the temerity to accuse Elon Musk of supporting white supremacy by voting for Mayra Flores:

Bowman and others like him are trying to erase an important part of Flores’ identity, and they think they’re the tolerant ones.

The GOP doesn’t like identity politics. But that’s not what this is about. Flores is proud of her heritage and has actually achieved something no Mexican-born American woman has ever achieved, and that’s worth recognizing and respecting. Flores is dealing with the same garbage from the Left that minority Republicans like Tim Scott have been dealing with. It’s gross.

Flores is only the latest in a long, long line of minority Republicans and conservatives whose minority cred is called into question if not outright dismissed simply because they don’t subscribe to Democratic and liberal politics.

Don’t hold your breath.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericanMayra FloresMexicanMexican-AmericanRepublicanspecial electionTexas