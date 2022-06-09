Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier is an outspoken gun control proponent, like so many of her colleagues. What distinguishes her from the others is that for her, the crusade against guns is personal. Speier herself is a victim of gun violence, and it’s no surprise that she’d invoke that on the House floor during a debate about gun control.

What is a little surprising, though, is that she’d managed to share her personal experience and still come off incredibly tone-deaf.

Watch:

"I believe I'm the only member of this House that is a victim of gun violence. My body is riddled with bullets." — Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who survived the 1978 Jonestown massacre, calls for gun reform pic.twitter.com/yfeIrsPSeG — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022

Apparently Speier was so overcome with passion and righteous indignation, she forgot to double-check her notes.

And of course all the Republicans the Bernie Sanders supporter shot at and almost killed. https://t.co/K6drR1zXBa — RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2022

Oh, yeah. Them, too.

There’s one name in particular that stands out to us.

Steve Scalise says hi. https://t.co/GcMUk3yEID — Jason Kemp (@jasonkemp) June 9, 2022

Steve Scalise ring any bells? — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) June 9, 2022

How quickly they forget — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) June 9, 2022

Forget … or conveniently ignore.

If you’re going to try to make a trump statement like this you should probably have a memory that can recall things from 6 years ago. https://t.co/85mGffz8Oc — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) June 9, 2022

Actually, it’ll be five years ago next week.

We have to assume that Speier didn’t forget about the attempted assassination of several Republicans during the congressional baseball game a few years back. If she did forget, well, she needs to see a specialist ASAP but that would suggest that she has severe memory problems and shouldn’t be serving in Congress right now.

Maybe just to be safe, she shouldn’t be serving in Congress right now. You can never be too careful.

This is a lie. Republican Steve Scalise had to get his hip replaced after a failed mass assassination attempt by leftist extremist James Hodgkinson at a congressional baseball practice https://t.co/AfQbiYgPrg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 9, 2022

As far as we can recall, Steve Scalise damn near lost his life. No way Jackie Speier didn’t know about that:

Unbelievable.

Wasn't aware that Rep. Steve Scalise had left office. Someone on Rep. Speier's staff didn't do their homework. https://t.co/5tDbCoZxen — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) June 9, 2022

It’s more likely that they just couldn’t be bothered.

Yeah, we’re going with that.

