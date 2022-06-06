It’s goin’ down, y’all.

“Drama at Media Matters” is … well, let’s just say it’s a bit of an understatement.

Media Matters senior editor Tim Johnson is now former Media Matters senior editor Tim Johnson after resigning from the ostensible “media watchdog.” And he’s got a whole thread explaining his decision.

Might wanna find a comfy chair and grab a Snickers for this:

(Ben Dimiero is an editorial director at MMFA.)

But … ?

April 4? What about April 4?

Well, Tim sort of shared it publicly … he left some things to be desired. Namely the predator he’s referring to.

But oh well. We’ll have to take what we can get. And there may be something pretty interesting here.

As the president and CEO of MMFA, surely Angelo Carusone has some thoughts on the matter, no? We would very much like to hear them.

We always knew that the Lincoln Project had some stuff in common with Media Matters, but we must admit that we didn’t realize the extent of the overlap.

Needless to say, we are very much looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

