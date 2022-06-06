It’s goin’ down, y’all.

Drama at Media Matters 👀👀 https://t.co/0gPAg5hb11 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 6, 2022

“Drama at Media Matters” is … well, let’s just say it’s a bit of an understatement.

Media Matters senior editor Tim Johnson is now former Media Matters senior editor Tim Johnson after resigning from the ostensible “media watchdog.” And he’s got a whole thread explaining his decision.

After about 10 years, I no longer work at Media Matters (@mmfa) — below is a thread with a few recollections: — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

Might wanna find a comfy chair and grab a Snickers for this:

This is an interesting article that is worth reading. https://t.co/g94C0D5n5N — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

I am very very fortunate in my circumstances that I did not end up on the street the next day as a consequence of what my former boss @bendimiero did. I bet a lot of people would have. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

(Ben Dimiero is an editorial director at MMFA.)

Would I care about getting any type of job reference from anyone at @mmfa? Absolutely not. I would rather rely on my own reputation — the good and the bad. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

My experience has been that the vast, vast majority of past colleagues at the @mmfa, even including most executives and managers, were wonderful, kind people to work with. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

But … ?

But you two clowns? I don’t think so. Do either of you want to talk about April 4? I doubt it. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

April 4? What about April 4?

Ben: Do you want to talk about how you covered up for a man who preyed on our colleagues? — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

This man suddenly resigned. And to my shame, I went out with him after work that day and we all got really drunk. He told me a sob story, I bought it, and the night ended with him being carried up to his apartment. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

Not too long later, I learned the truth of why he “resigned.” He was dismissed because of his sexual misconduct. But only after years of people in authority positions knowing about what he was doing. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

He apparently was still allowed to come into the office (to participate in a poker game). I ran into him on the street, just outside the office, a month or two later after I learned this. He gave me a friendly hello. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

I am ashamed that I did not share this publicly until now. It most likely makes me a clown myself. But brass tacks, I didn’t, and I’m sorry. — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) June 6, 2022

Well, Tim sort of shared it publicly … he left some things to be desired. Namely the predator he’s referring to.

Well, you've only named one person and not the actual predator who could still be preying on people right now. Technically, you're still a clown. https://t.co/DFDYM0klTb — RBe (@RBPundit) June 6, 2022

But oh well. We’ll have to take what we can get. And there may be something pretty interesting here.

As the president and CEO of MMFA, surely Angelo Carusone has some thoughts on the matter, no? We would very much like to hear them.

Sounds like Media Matters has a Weaver scandal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

We always knew that the Lincoln Project had some stuff in common with Media Matters, but we must admit that we didn’t realize the extent of the overlap.

Needless to say, we are very much looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

Stop please. I can't take anymore. https://t.co/Q9hz0MyHMM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

You hate to see this — ‘thrill (@thrill22) June 6, 2022

