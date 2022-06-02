A few months back, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh shared a sneak peek of his documentary, “What is a Woman?”:

Yesterday, the first day of Pride Month, “What is a Woman” made its much-anticipated premiere:

At long last, the wait was over.

Intrigued? Join the club.

Trending

But as more and more people tried to watch it, The Daily Wire started to hear from would-be viewers who were experiencing technical difficulties.

Daily Wire “god-king” Jeremy Boreing said the site was aware of the issue:

Could it be that the documentary’s popularity was just overwhelming The Daily Wire?

As it turned out, the “site-wide glitch” was evidently an actual DDoS attack:

More from The Daily Wire:

The attack began shortly after the start of the live-stream of Daily Wire’s Backstage program, which preceded the premiere and featured Daily Wire hosts discussing the making and meaning of the film. Many users encountered difficulty accessing the live-stream due to the malicious event.

Nevertheless, the event was the most trafficked live-stream in Daily Wire history, and the company added more paid subscribers than on any previous day since its founding as eager audiences overcame the challenges to see the feature documentary.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a type of coordinated malicious campaign that seeks to shut down a targeted server by flooding the server with extreme levels of traffic coming from bots. The extremely high levels of traffic use up the server’s resources and prevent real users from being able to access it.

What is it about “What is a Woman” that’s threatening enough to prompt a cyberattack? What is it about “What is a Woman?” that could be so damaging if other people were to watch it?

The Daily Wire had no idea how right they were about that.

The purported attempt by cyberattackers to stop people from seeing “What is a Woman?” may actually lead to even more people seeing Walsh’s documentary. Isn’t it ironic?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "What is a Woman?"cyberattackDDOSdocumentaryMatt WalshThe Daily Wiretranstransgenderwomanwomen

Recommended Twitchy Video