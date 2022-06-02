A few months back, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh shared a sneak peek of his documentary, “What is a Woman?”:

I have been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation. I managed to get into a room with some of the leading “experts” in the world. Soon their answers (and non-answers) will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pKeT2bgiKc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2022

Yesterday, the first day of Pride Month, “What is a Woman” made its much-anticipated premiere:

Here’s a nice video to share for #PrideMonth. I spoke to an African tribe about transgenderism. The Left claims that traditional cultures have fluid notions of gender. That’s… not exactly what I found. More in the full film, What Is A Woman, premiering tonight on the Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/WbU6s8Y2Q5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2022

At long last, the wait was over.

This is brilliant. With simple, dispassionate questions, @MattWalshBlog reveals that mere curiosity about the truth is enough to offend people who've built their careers and lifestyles on the back of its suppression.

pic.twitter.com/yIpbqazv4O — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 2, 2022

This is why they don’t want you to see #WhatIsAWoman. It’s because of moments like this. Gender ideology is an insane, incoherent mess. pic.twitter.com/p5m2RIbKff — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2022

Intrigued? Join the club.

@MattWalshBlog @realDailyWire Watch party of one local woman ready to find out how to understand herself lol

snacks are mandatory #WhatIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/1xn64WzgNi — certified woman ♀️ (@tortillagoddess) June 1, 2022

But as more and more people tried to watch it, The Daily Wire started to hear from would-be viewers who were experiencing technical difficulties.

Same here. — Spirit (@Spiritress1) June 2, 2022

Thanks for this. I was just getting ready to tweet the same thing. — Jax (@snowleopard_111) June 2, 2022

Daily Wire “god-king” Jeremy Boreing said the site was aware of the issue:

Could it be that the documentary’s popularity was just overwhelming The Daily Wire?

A record number of people on the site watching What Is A Woman. That seems to be what’s causing the problem for some people. We’ll have a workaround very soon. An enormous amount of interest in this film. We’ll make sure everyone sees it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2022

As it turned out, the “site-wide glitch” was evidently an actual DDoS attack:

We have confirmed that we were hit with a "significant and sustained DDoS attack" aimed at preventing you from seeing @MattWalshBlog's shocking documentary "What Is A Woman?" Subscribe and watch what they don't want you to see, now available on demand.https://t.co/hKCxxqB3fO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2022

THREAD: We have confirmed that @realDailyWire experienced a significant and sustained DDoS attack tonight meant to disrupt the World Premiere of #WhatIsAWoman. A million requests per minute at the peak flooded our system and created challenges for many viewers. 1/2 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 2, 2022

We are working to address these challenges in real time. Even so, the premiere had more viewers than any stream in the history of the site. A huge success for an amazing film. Someone doesn't want you to see this movie. See it anyway. VOD up now.https://t.co/zjyneCwHY2

2/2 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 2, 2022

More from The Daily Wire:

The attack began shortly after the start of the live-stream of Daily Wire’s Backstage program, which preceded the premiere and featured Daily Wire hosts discussing the making and meaning of the film. Many users encountered difficulty accessing the live-stream due to the malicious event. Nevertheless, the event was the most trafficked live-stream in Daily Wire history, and the company added more paid subscribers than on any previous day since its founding as eager audiences overcame the challenges to see the feature documentary. A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a type of coordinated malicious campaign that seeks to shut down a targeted server by flooding the server with extreme levels of traffic coming from bots. The extremely high levels of traffic use up the server’s resources and prevent real users from being able to access it.

What is it about “What is a Woman” that’s threatening enough to prompt a cyberattack? What is it about “What is a Woman?” that could be so damaging if other people were to watch it?

I’d like to personally thank the cyber attackers for proving our point about this documentary in the first few hours of its existence. https://t.co/Kwasbvsll7 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 2, 2022

“It’s the documentary they don’t want you to see” we weren’t lying. pic.twitter.com/EphFME5vnG — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 2, 2022

The Daily Wire had no idea how right they were about that.

There was a sophisticated attack on our site to shut down the What Is A Woman premiere. The Left does not want you to see this film. They will do anything to silence us. In spite of that it was the most successful premiere in DW history. They won’t shut us up or scare us. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2022

If you want proof that #WhatIsAWoman is a devastating critique of gender ideology, look no further than the cyber attack to shut down our premiere. That won’t be the only trick the Left pulls to punish us. So be it. The film isn’t going anywhere.https://t.co/HGGi4Y00ZU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2022

The purported attempt by cyberattackers to stop people from seeing “What is a Woman?” may actually lead to even more people seeing Walsh’s documentary. Isn’t it ironic?

Added more subscribers today than any other day in company history. Most successful premiere in company history. All while the left waged a cyber attack to try and shut down the film. Huge win and we’re just getting started. Incredible night. #WhatIsAWoman — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2022

