If you’ve been lurking around Twitter lately, you may have noticed that Kyle Rittenhouse’s name has been a trending topic.

So, what’s the deal with that? Looks like it has to do with the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial verdict. Rittenhouse has some experience with having his own name dragged through the mud, and seeing Depp overwhelmingly prevail over Heard was music to his ears:

Rittenhouse used the verdict as an opportunity to make an announcement of his own. Or, rather, an announcement about an upcoming announcement:

More about TMAP:

The Media Accountability Project “TMAP” is the official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court.

In the long term, we will provide material support and promote the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth.

You can probably guess how well Rittenhouse’s tweets have been going over on the Left. But just in case, here’s a taste:

Looks like Rittenhouse still has his work cut out for him.

