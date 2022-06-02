If you’ve been lurking around Twitter lately, you may have noticed that Kyle Rittenhouse’s name has been a trending topic.

So, what’s the deal with that? Looks like it has to do with the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial verdict. Rittenhouse has some experience with having his own name dragged through the mud, and seeing Depp overwhelmingly prevail over Heard was music to his ears:

“The jury gave me my life back.” “Truth never perishes.” – Johnny Depp I felt that! Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 1, 2022

Rittenhouse used the verdict as an opportunity to make an announcement of his own. Or, rather, an announcement about an upcoming announcement:

I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and https://t.co/ZihybAjj7N for more this week. Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 1, 2022

More about TMAP:

The Media Accountability Project “TMAP” is the official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, we will provide material support and promote the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth.

You can probably guess how well Rittenhouse’s tweets have been going over on the Left. But just in case, here’s a taste:

It's not defamation when it's true. — Sophie Glen 🎨🌻 (@SnowgirlSophie) June 2, 2022

Johnny Depp didn't murder anybody in cold blood, cowboy. pic.twitter.com/0uVWqdeFtY — Stahl, Dineen & Young (@TieuliAlan) June 2, 2022

GFY — royanna davis (@RoyannaDavis) June 2, 2022

So happy for Johnny Depp supporters being on the same side as the worst people in society. Endorsements from the alt-right, the GOP, Trump spawns, Candace Owens, Kyle Rittenhouse. Maybe they’ll get lucky and Hitler will crawl out of Hell to send his support too 🥳 https://t.co/rUuPxbxree — dakota moss (@cocainecross) June 2, 2022

Looks like Rittenhouse still has his work cut out for him.

