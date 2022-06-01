Better watch your backs, Floridians. Looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID body count is still rising:

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sparked outrage by calling students and teachers back to schools in July 2020, principal Jimbo Jackson pushed back. Now, nearly two years later, Jackson has died after suffering complications from long COVID. https://t.co/U94ncorYpg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 1, 2022

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon writes:

In the summer of 2020, DeSantis’ directive to reopen schools and call teachers back to work in-person sparked controversy, considering the alarming rate of COVID cases in his state. “As a school leader, I cannot continue to see my school family mourn our friends and then tell them that ‘I can keep you safe when you come to school.’ That would certainly be a lie and a slap in the face to the Byrd and Bradwell families as they grieve and plan memorial services for angels gone too soon,” Jackson said at the time. “With what the Fort Braden School community has already endured, I cannot support a return to brick and mortar school and respectfully call on our state leaders to postpone the return of students to school buildings until such time as it is reasonably safe for all members of our school communities. Our students, staff, and personnel are not a gamble I am willing to take when lives hang in the balance.”

And now Jackson’s death is on Ron DeSantis’ head?

His death is on Desantis hands… https://t.co/eT5w6WPf1q — Dalton Hill (@DaltonHill_4) June 1, 2022

Ron DeSantis and others like him pushing the open and unmask propaganda are killing people.

This isn't safe or healthy.

Ignoring an active pandemic is going to kill people, and disable millions of others. https://t.co/j4RrotlYab — Lost in a Classist Society (@lsthart) June 1, 2022

Hmmm.

We, too, are confused. While we certainly send our condolences to Jackson’s family, it seems like a bit of a leap to blame DeSantis here.

But kudos to The Daily Beast for giving it the old college try.

Dying of "long COVID" LOL https://t.co/mvk7Mj6bzU — pill throwing MD (@super_mario_21) June 1, 2022

Two things. One, no actual description of what constituted “long COVID” is given. Two, it is stated that he got COVID before schools returned. Therefore, there is no connection here to DeSantis’ order. The media knows what it’s doing. https://t.co/hHnYwikOgt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2022

He got it before anyone returned to school. Article mentions that in passing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2022

“In passing” is right:

In July 2020, after a second employee who worked at Florida principal Jimbo Jackson’s school died of COVID, he fought back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen schools for in-person classes. Jackson, who was the head of Fort Braden School and a Leon County commissioner, had also just recently tested positive for COVID himself.

So Jackson tested positive in July 2020, when school was not in session and he had not been in school for some time.

Of course — Ninja Grande (@Super_King81) June 1, 2022

It’s almost as if The Daily Beast is more concerned with finding ways to slime Ron DeSantis than they are with the truth.

But why would they do that? Ah:

They are pissing- and crapping-their-pants terrified of Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/MyLKuT0mrO — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 1, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video