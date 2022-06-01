Better watch your backs, Floridians. Looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID body count is still rising:

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon writes:

In the summer of 2020, DeSantis’ directive to reopen schools and call teachers back to work in-person sparked controversy, considering the alarming rate of COVID cases in his state.

“As a school leader, I cannot continue to see my school family mourn our friends and then tell them that ‘I can keep you safe when you come to school.’ That would certainly be a lie and a slap in the face to the Byrd and Bradwell families as they grieve and plan memorial services for angels gone too soon,” Jackson said at the time.

“With what the Fort Braden School community has already endured, I cannot support a return to brick and mortar school and respectfully call on our state leaders to postpone the return of students to school buildings until such time as it is reasonably safe for all members of our school communities. Our students, staff, and personnel are not a gamble I am willing to take when lives hang in the balance.”

And now Jackson’s death is on Ron DeSantis’ head?

Hmmm.

We, too, are confused. While we certainly send our condolences to Jackson’s family, it seems like a bit of a leap to blame DeSantis here.

But kudos to The Daily Beast for giving it the old college try.

“In passing” is right:

In July 2020, after a second employee who worked at Florida principal Jimbo Jackson’s school died of COVID, he fought back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen schools for in-person classes.

Jackson, who was the head of Fort Braden School and a Leon County commissioner, had also just recently tested positive for COVID himself.

So Jackson tested positive in July 2020, when school was not in session and he had not been in school for some time.

It’s almost as if The Daily Beast is more concerned with finding ways to slime Ron DeSantis than they are with the truth.

But why would they do that? Ah:

