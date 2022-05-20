Earlier today, Cato economist Scott Lincicome shared a Reason piece by Eric Boehm about the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the critical baby formula shortage:

Boehm writes:

America’s current shortage of baby formula is a crisis created, in significant part, by the failures of government policy aimed at protecting domestic companies from foreign competition.

But rather than sweep aside the rules and regulations that have contributed to this mess, the Biden administration and Congress are gearing up to address a problem created by industrial policy with…more industrial policy. We’re now weeks into the crisis, but the best response that our political leaders have been able to muster is an attempt to use public resources to duplicate the market response that would have solved (or at least eased) the mess if it had merely been allowed to operate. The entire saga is a sad and infuriating commentary about the entirely predictable failures of central planning.

Read the whole thing. If you do, you’ll be way ahead of Oliver Willis, who evidently didn’t even bother with it:

A limited government problem? What?

Trending

What happens when we let Oliver Willis do his thing is that we have to call him out for being wrong yet again.

In this case, Lincicome (and Reason) took care of the heavy lifting:

Oof.

The free market didn’t build this; the federal government made this happen.

More from Reason’s Robby Soave:

In an interview on my YouTube show, Rising, former FDA associate commissioner Peter Pitts confirms that the agency doesn’t view this as a safety issue, strictly speaking: U.S. health inspectors know the European products are safe. Their problem is that the products are labeled in a manner that does not meet the expectations of the U.S. government.

“The difference between European baby formula and American baby formula, more or less, is that the labeling is different,” says Pitts. “The knot in getting that product into the U.S. isn’t safety, it’s a regulatory issue. I don’t want to say it’s a nitty issue, but it’s certainly something the FDA could have jumped on a lot quicker.”

Government bureaucracy is not a free market problem, Oliver.

We’re not sure why this is so difficult for progressives like Oliver Willis to understand.

***

Related:

Dana Loesch & others put Rep. Eric Swalwell’s slam on ‘pro-life’ Republican votes on baby formula bill into proper perspective

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: baby formulaBaby formula shortagebureaucracyEric BoehmFDAfree marketOliver WillisReasonRobby SoaveScott Lincicome

Recommended Twitchy Video