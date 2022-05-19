It’s like clockwork: a mass shooting occurs, and gun control advocates waste absolutely no time using it as yet more evidence that we need to ban civilian gun ownership in this country.

This is what’s been happening in the wake of the Buffalo massacre. Basically, the Left has two arguments: (1) that right-wing violence in America is out of control (never mind that the shooter is a self-described far-leftist socialist eco-fascist) and (2) that the only way to stop all this right-wing violence is to rip up the Second Amendment.

thread. as i keep saying, the biggest subject blindspots in media today are firearms, faith, and abortion. the people who write about these things for the biggest and most powerful newsrooms in the country generally have no idea what they're talking about. https://t.co/2P85kfQEet — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2022

And speaking of big and powerful newsrooms full of people who who generally have no idea what they’re talking about, the New York Times published an opinion piece yesterday by Gail Collins in which she attempted to make the case to “get rid of the guns”:

“How long does it take to get over a mass shooting?” asks @GailCollins. https://t.co/Hbtm6EhSfF — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 19, 2022

“Get rid of assault rifles,” says @GailCollins. “All assault rifles. Ban them.” https://t.co/zMwO5QYlGi — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 19, 2022

“Nobody believes anything as controversial as banning semiautomatic rifles is going to get through the current Senate,” writes @GailCollins. https://t.co/bqKrKGhjps — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 19, 2022

And why should a ban on semiautomatics get through the current Senate? Or any Senate?

Maybe we should try to ban self-righteous New York Times columnists like Gail Collins from opining on matters about which they know absolutely nothing.

If the New York Times were actually genuinely interested in debating the issue of gun violence and the merits of gun ownership, they’d invite someone like Stephen Gutowski to grace their opinion page. Because unlike Gail Collins and the New York Times, Stephen Gutowski actually knows what he’s talking about, most notably with regard to guns.

And, as a firearms expert and founder of TheReload.com, Gutowski has some thoughts on Collins’ piece:

If you've read one uninformed, incoherent New York Times op-ed on guns, you've literally read them all. The same lack of understanding about even the most basic terms (like semiautomatic) layered over the same couple of talking points about hunting. https://t.co/KL5KsMvlJT — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

All those opinion pieces do seem to blend together after a while.

Major media is so wildly out of touch on this issue. I've literally come across random-string-o-numbers accounts with fresher and more coherent arguments for the gun bans the New York Times wants. Give one of them a column. At least then there may be some actual effort put in. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

Effort? From the mainstream media? Please.

Gal Collins apparently thinks we banned all semi-automatic rifles in the 90s for goodness sake. Does anyone at the New York Times read these things before they're published? Or, rather, anyone who knows what semi-automatic means? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

It's boring to even comment on these mistakes anymore. This is what? The 500th time this has happened? Nobody there cares about getting the basic facts right let alone trying to make any sort of persuasive argument. They're just going through the motions. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

Tiresome gun control proponents like Gail Collins should try doing a little research before they go shooting their mouths off.

If you want informed, independent firearms reporting and analysis, you should check out @TheReloadSite. We don't do op-eds and have actually seen a gun real life before. So, it's pretty different from what the New York Times opinion section is offering. https://t.co/cNu9RFsQzd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

We actually had Ryan Busse, who is quoted in the NYT piece, on the podcast a while back too. We do our best to talk with a wide range of people instead of repeating the same 3 talking points. So, you can check that out here: https://t.co/fLvIxgKEmP — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 19, 2022

If it’s emotionally charged arguments against guns you’re looking for, then by all means, turn to the New York Times.

But if it’s information and ideas backed up by actual facts that you want, stick with Gutowski and The Reload.

