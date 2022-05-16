If you’re not a Tennessean, you may not be familiar with Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson. We can’t remember ever hearing of her ourselves, and that’s a damn shame.

See, “she/her is a self-proclaimed proud “OFA alum” and “public school supporter,” and as such, she’s got plenty of opinions on all the wonderful things Democratic policies have done for our education system. Like, for example, preventing violent racists from opening fire on innocent people in Buffalo:

You know where that 18-year-old racist from Buffalo, NY did NOT learn his racism? His public school. Do you know where he might have learned to be anti-racist? His public school, if they taught factual history and systemic racism. #justsayin — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 16, 2022

I know he wasn’t from Buffalo, I was referring to the mass murder in Buffalo. In case you aren’t from a red state, the education reference relates to the white washed version of history we are required to teach…and the new laws that chill the discussion of Black History. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 16, 2022

Beg your pardon, Gloria?

OK, just checking. So your brain really did come up with that and you decided to share it with the world.

If only the killer had been educated in Critical Race Theory at his public school, he never would’ve become a murderous racist!

Liberal logic: “YOU HAVE TO TEACH RACISM TO KIDS SO THEY WONT BE RACIST!” https://t.co/sxpxnfT8S3 — Mimi (@SeriouslyMimi7) May 16, 2022

We’ve seen some messed-up things on Twitter, but man.

I AM ALSO FAIRLY SURE HE DIDN'T LEARN IT AT @Arbys WHOSE DELICIOUS ROAST BEEF SANDWICHES ARE NOW ON SALE — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 16, 2022

Gloria’s take is infinitely hotter than an Arby’s roast beef sandwich.

Correct.

You know where that 18-year-old did NOT get help for his obvious violent, homicidal tendencies from? His public school. https://t.co/gEvCLWQKQb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 16, 2022

He wasn’t unknown to the authorities as a potential murderer. Critical Race Theory wasn’t going to be the thing that stopped him from realizing his deadly potential.

Were you born this stupid or did you take lessons? https://t.co/fCpOSqmPjS — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) May 16, 2022

If she did take lessons, it was probably in public school.

