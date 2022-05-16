We’re absolutely dreading the day that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas announces that he’s retiring.

Fortunately, based on his remarks here, it sounds like he won’t be retiring, well, ever.

Take a look:

Justice Thomas to the media: "I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours." pic.twitter.com/2V7h9vtoLt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

“And that was meant as a compliment.”

Frantically googling how to make his laugh my ringtone — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) May 16, 2022

Oh yes. That laugh … it’s like a hug.

Clarence Thomas must be protected at all costs, because that man is an American treasure.

Nothing left to say. 👏 https://t.co/LRyY7bD83e — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) May 16, 2022

Well, maybe nothing more needs to be said, but there’s still plenty we can say, and we’re gonna say it.

We’re here for based Clarence Thomas, and we’ll always be here for based Clarence Thomas.

He really is the best — J_V ND Fan (@JohnVarvel) May 16, 2022

The Greatest Living American never disappoints. https://t.co/whvny0OJhv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 16, 2022

True story.

Recommended Twitchy Video