We’re absolutely dreading the day that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas announces that he’s retiring.
Fortunately, based on his remarks here, it sounds like he won’t be retiring, well, ever.
Take a look:
Justice Thomas to the media:
"I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours." pic.twitter.com/2V7h9vtoLt
“And that was meant as a compliment.”
That laugh… so infectious.#hero https://t.co/Ip1bJD4NRN
Frantically googling how to make his laugh my ringtone
Oh yes. That laugh … it’s like a hug.
Clarence Thomas must be protected at all costs, because that man is an American treasure.
Nothing left to say. 👏 https://t.co/LRyY7bD83e
Well, maybe nothing more needs to be said, but there’s still plenty we can say, and we’re gonna say it.
Awesome … 😆 https://t.co/18Xh1WcP89
Based AF 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wLDTYNllb2
We’re here for based Clarence Thomas, and we’ll always be here for based Clarence Thomas.
He really is the best
Mans a legend lmao. https://t.co/FLcVttuc01
The Greatest Living American never disappoints. https://t.co/whvny0OJhv
True story.