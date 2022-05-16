We’re absolutely dreading the day that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas announces that he’s retiring.

Fortunately, based on his remarks here, it sounds like he won’t be retiring, well, ever.

Take a look:

“And that was meant as a compliment.”

Oh yes. That laugh … it’s like a hug.

Clarence Thomas must be protected at all costs, because that man is an American treasure.

Well, maybe nothing more needs to be said, but there’s still plenty we can say, and we’re gonna say it.

We’re here for based Clarence Thomas, and we’ll always be here for based Clarence Thomas.

True story.

