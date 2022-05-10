USA Today is out with a troubling new scoop about pregnant people. Sorry, no, mothers. No, wait — pregnant people. No, mothers.

We hope you can forgive us for being confused. We’re honestly not sure which term we should be using these days:

People who are pregnant or recently gave birth in areas lacking maternal health care already face a greater risk of death than mothers who live in areas with more robust medical access, research has shown.https://t.co/bmY4o4mb3N — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 10, 2022

“People who are pregnant or recently gave birth” versus “mothers.” We’re gonna need an official ruling on this one.

“People who are pregnant” vs “mothers” is interesting framing here. https://t.co/8KfU41WlI8 — Heather “Sugar Birches” B (@BoulwareH2) May 10, 2022

I'm confused what's the difference between "people who are pregnant or recently gave birth" and "mothers"? — Jason Cochran (@jlcochran) May 10, 2022

Guess it depends on the narrative you’re trying to push.

So wealthy women are mothers and poor women are 'people who are pregnant.' https://t.co/2WOVRtjfyq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 10, 2022

Hey, if were were sitting here trying to make the case for making it easier for poor women to kill their unborn kids, that’s probably the route we’d go, too.

Of course, we’d still refer to poor women as “poor women,” seeing as they’re, you know, women.

Why would anyone read your article when you immediately ruin your credibility with the first 4 words of your tweet? — sass (@sassafrasj0nes) May 10, 2022

Women. Women get pregnant. Not "people" — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6823) May 10, 2022

Something tells us that USA Today may just be too far gone at this point.

