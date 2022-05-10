USA Today is out with a troubling new scoop about pregnant people. Sorry, no, mothers. No, wait — pregnant people. No, mothers.

We hope you can forgive us for being confused. We’re honestly not sure which term we should be using these days:

“People who are pregnant or recently gave birth” versus “mothers.” We’re gonna need an official ruling on this one.

Guess it depends on the narrative you’re trying to push.

Hey, if were were sitting here trying to make the case for making it easier for poor women to kill their unborn kids, that’s probably the route we’d go, too.

Of course, we’d still refer to poor women as “poor women,” seeing as they’re, you know, women.

Something tells us that USA Today may just be too far gone at this point.

