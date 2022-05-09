Last week, we told you about Kate Smith, the former CBS News “abortion access” reporter who transitioned seamlessly into her subsequent role, senior director of news content for Planned Parenthood. Freed from the shackles of faux-objectivity, Smith felt liberated enough to extend “a big, hearty ‘f*ck you’ to everyone who said” that she was crazy when she said that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

That little outburst didn’t do a whole lot to reassure us that Smith had been an objective journalist while she was at CBS. And, according to Smith, that’s because we’re not journalists and we just don’t understand what really goes down in a newsroom. She talked about that with CNN’s Brian Stelter, who, unlike us, understands how newsrooms operate

She rejects all of that criticism, do you hear? She rejects it, dammit!

So … who’s satisfied with that? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Plenty of “bloggers” understand how newsrooms work. But aside from that, National Review also has a newsroom. A newsroom with real journalists — journalists who, unlike Kate Smith, don’t hide behind a mask of faux objectivity. National Review Online often features straight news reporting, but they’ve also always been upfront about their bias when it comes to their other content. Kate Smith wasn’t honest about her biases when she was a journalist, and she’s not being honest about it now.

Right? So weird.

SHE REJECTS THAT CRITICISM.

For your sake, we hope your wife actually buys that.

