Last week, we told you about Kate Smith, the former CBS News “abortion access” reporter who transitioned seamlessly into her subsequent role, senior director of news content for Planned Parenthood. Freed from the shackles of faux-objectivity, Smith felt liberated enough to extend “a big, hearty ‘f*ck you’ to everyone who said” that she was crazy when she said that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

That little outburst didn’t do a whole lot to reassure us that Smith had been an objective journalist while she was at CBS. And, according to Smith, that’s because we’re not journalists and we just don’t understand what really goes down in a newsroom. She talked about that with CNN’s Brian Stelter, who, unlike us, understands how newsrooms operate

Former CBS-employed abortion activist Kate Smith — who has left CBS to become a full-time abortion activist at Planned Parenthood — is upset conservative media described her earlier news reporting as biased. "I really reject all of that criticism." pic.twitter.com/alK4RxZvKA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 9, 2022

She rejects all of that criticism, do you hear? She rejects it, dammit!

So … who’s satisfied with that? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Refers to National Review as a blogger. pic.twitter.com/pkLYnNehbi — He Multiplied Us (@hemultiplyus) May 9, 2022

Plenty of “bloggers” understand how newsrooms work. But aside from that, National Review also has a newsroom. A newsroom with real journalists — journalists who, unlike Kate Smith, don’t hide behind a mask of faux objectivity. National Review Online often features straight news reporting, but they’ve also always been upfront about their bias when it comes to their other content. Kate Smith wasn’t honest about her biases when she was a journalist, and she’s not being honest about it now.

It's been weird how many totally objective and fair-minded journalists – Soledad O'Brien, Dan Rather, Kate Smith – become ideological zealots moments after leaving their journalism gigs. There must be something about resigning that job that changes a truthteller. — ☂️ ☂️ Mister Loyal ☂️ ☂️ (@MisterLoyalEsq) May 9, 2022

Right? So weird.

So she was accused of beeing biased and pro-abortion while employed as a reporter for CBS. She then leaves CBS to take a job in communications for Planned Parenthood? Looks like she confirmed the conservatives claims by her career path.

But dont worry, she rejects that criticism — Kennedy 75 (@Kennedys75) May 9, 2022

SHE REJECTS THAT CRITICISM.

"I really reject all of that criticism." I'm definitely going to use that with my wife next time I do something to upset her. https://t.co/m5blkpx2bm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 9, 2022

For your sake, we hope your wife actually buys that.

