If you hadn’t heard of Simon Gwynn before today, please allow us to introduce you to him. He’s a deputy news editor at Campaign US, which “is dedicated to celebrating creative excellence across the communications industry while putting creativity firmly in a business context.”

Oh, and he’s recently deleted a pair of “tweets about the US Supreme Court,” having come to realize that they were “obviously pretty irresponsible”:

I've removed my recent two tweets about the US Supreme Court as on reflection they're obviously pretty irresponsible, though I don't think they would be against Twitter's TOS.

FYI I don't endorse murdering anyone, but don't think there's anything wrong with thought experiments. — Simon Gwynn 🇺🇦 (@SimonGwynn) May 5, 2022

Nothing wrong with a little thought experiment!

Twitter is not often a good place for them, however. — Simon Gwynn 🇺🇦 (@SimonGwynn) May 5, 2022

Oh, come now. We love thought experiments around here. Twitter’s chock-full of thought experiments. What could be so bad about your thought experiment, Simon? Surely it wasn’t that big a dea- oh:

Those would be the tweets, yes.

Those seem like more than just your run-of-the-mill “tweets about the Supreme Court.” Thank goodness people out there thought to grab screenshots, otherwise Simon might’ve actually gotten away with those “tweets about the Supreme Court” that were actually about killing Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

I think this goes beyond a "thought experiment", but then that's my thought experiment. pic.twitter.com/1HIl4NN9BF — 🌻Deb H (@deb_h7) May 5, 2022

Sounds like dropping an idea and "wondering" if someone will take him up on it. Sick. — OneofMany (@many_oneof) May 5, 2022

Not just sick, but deranged. We shudder to think about Simon Gwynn’s other “thought experiments.”

Imagine if someone on the right had intimated that it is a moral dilemma to take out Sotomayor or Kagan like you suggested for Alito and Thomas, and then even suggested how it might be done by someone who was about to die anyway? — ATX Libertarian (@libertyinatx) May 5, 2022

Seriously, Simon. What the hell. What in the ever-loving hell.

If I tweeted your exact tweet, except I put your name in place of Judge Thomas and Judge Alito, would you think it a harmless “thought experiment”? Removing the tweets should be accompanied by a more sincere apology to the Justices. — Alec Smart (@fyve_hole) May 5, 2022

An apology from Simon, preferably to be followed by nuking his own Twitter account before he decides to share any more “thought experiments.”

