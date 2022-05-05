Yesterday, former totally objective CBS “abortion access” reporter turned Planned Parenthood senior director of news content Kate Smith raged on Twitter over the prospect of Roe v. Wade going out the window. Her little tirade even included a special shout-out to SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett:

Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she thought IVF was constitutional during her confirmation hearings. She refused to say whether Griswold v CT was correctly decided. These aren’t hypotheticals. Your rights are on the line. NOW. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 3, 2022

While we’re on the subject of Amy Coney Barrett, now seems like as good a time as any to bring up another rage-y thread about her. Except this thread makes Smith’s seem quite tame in comparison.

Heidi Moore is a journalist and digital media consultant. She also happens to be off her rocker:

It is about babies, but it's not about keeping those babies with their mothers. It's about giving those babies to evangelical Christian mothers. https://t.co/w07ZzTmRNe — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 4, 2022

Well, are you intrigued? Then you’re in for a real treat!

This thread is chilling in its accuracy – and this is not a vague future threat. This is happening NOW. https://t.co/W0u9Vtkezw — Alyssa Day 🐅 (@Alyssa_Day) May 4, 2022

This is right. If activists want to mobilize, they have to stop mobilizing around whatever makes Democratic politicians comfortable. It should be about defining religious freedom specifically as separation of church and state ("Chilling in its accuracy" is very much my brand) https://t.co/tPRvCeGY6M — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 4, 2022

“Chilling in its accuracy” is very much her brand on Earth 2, but here where we live, her brand is more like “flaming batsh*t.” Seriously, guys. She’s nuts.

This is an excellent piece by someone who grew up under the Christofascist evangelical movement, and how they were instructed to outbreed other religions. It's also instructive on how this "outbreed" instruction converges with white supremacy. https://t.co/La1uRSoezS pic.twitter.com/tWAi54LIZc — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 4, 2022

She’s a peach, isn’t she? We can’t say much for her intelligence, but when it comes to entertainment value, Heidi’s definitely got it goin’ on.

The only thing more entertaining than her Twitter feed is Becket Adams’ breakdown of her thread on Amy Coney Barrett and the Christofascist conspiracy to ban abortion so that Evangelicals can adopt moar babies:

even alex jones is in awe. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 4, 2022

He just gave his gold-plated tinfoil hat to Heidi. She’s earned it!

the disinformation and conspiracies are coming from inside the house! pic.twitter.com/xLZmaNuSJL — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 4, 2022

The journalists’ house needs to be condemned already. It’s uninhabitable at this point, at least for normal people.

Um. Wow. I’ll admit; hadn’t heard THAT argument before! — Raist (@RaistliniltsiaR) May 4, 2022

fresh new take just dropped! — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 4, 2022

And this take’s gonna be hot for a looooooong time.

That's ummmm….something else. — Lawrence (Insert something witty here) (@Novamoose) May 4, 2022

what on earth did I just read — Suburban Elitism is good, actually (@ArchiveBRH) May 4, 2022

i have absouletly no idea. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 4, 2022

All you have to know is that it exists. Because that’s all that really matters.

