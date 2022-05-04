Earlier, we told you about the pro-life advocate who was verbally and physically harassed by a mob of angry pro-abort protesters who didn’t care for his reminder that pro-abort goddess and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a rabid racist whose rabid racist legacy lives on in Planned Parenthood’s targeting of minority communities.

Those protesters actually had the nerve to call the pro-lifer racist for pointing that out. Almost as if they don’t care about actual racism and the racist roots of the American pro-abortion movement.

Almost as if pro-abortion activists hope that if they shout loudly enough, you won’t be able to hear their racism:

Antifa surround black pro-lifer at pro-abortion protest in NYC, call him "Uncle Tom", call for him to be punched in the face and f*cked up, and follow him around preventing him from leaving.

The crowd chants "this is what community looks like." Video by @17AmericanTruth. pic.twitter.com/JojgF4I7ex — American Pigeon (@AmericanPigeon) May 4, 2022

“Your mom shoulda f*ckin’ swallowed you!” “Ya f*ckin’ Uncle Tom!”

No wonder these people get so angry when Margaret Sanger’s racism is brought up. It hits them close to home. Too close for comfort.

Look at all those racists pushing for more aborted black babies! https://t.co/OK2iB0Icsr — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) May 4, 2022

Someone please send Joy Reid this since I'm blocked. Wonder if she will report on this. https://t.co/eTX1ovXQeQ — Theo🚪 (@hlm_haberdasher) May 4, 2022

We doubt it. Unless, of course, she could find a way to make the black pro-lifer the aggressor. We really shouldn’t put it past her to try.

But realistically, we don’t expect any outrage from Joy Reid or Roland Martin or Elie Mystal or any of the usual suspects whose go-to criticism of the Right is “rAcIsT wHiTe SuPrEmAcIsTs!”

Because to the dedicated pro-aborts, the culture of death trumps all.

