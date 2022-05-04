Pour a big one out for disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill, who, like so many liberals, is rending her garments over the prospect of Roe v. Wade no longer being “established law,” which would kick the power to legislate on abortion back to the states. The horror!

It’s not a surprise, really, that someone like Katie would be so upset. After all, as we are well aware, sexual abusers are quite often big fans of abortions.

Anyway, here’s Katie struggling to come to grips with our possible Brave New World of more babies being born:

Hard to believe that girls being born today will have fewer rights than those born fifty years ago. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 3, 2022

It is hard to believe! In fact, it’s downright impossible to believe!

Because it’s a bunch of baloney. Not that there aren’t plenty of people who are eating it up.

While most of the world advances, America regresses. — H. K. Roy (@HKRoySpyWriter) May 3, 2022

In one decision, the Supreme Court lowered the relative value of an entire gender. — Goodbye blue planet (@Cussy_Laforge) May 3, 2022

That hit home. I’m 62, my generation fought to get us this far and now little girls will have to start all over. — tt ☮️🌎 (@SouthGal77) May 3, 2022

Amen & thank you. We fought hard & we are back in time again. It is heartbreaking, I have 8 female grandchildren. 💔 — Barbara Jenkins (@jbjenkins13) May 3, 2022

You have eight female (what a relief we can use a word like “female” again!) grandchildren? Then you should be especially grateful about Roe v. Wade getting sent to the historical dustbin.

Hard to believe there will be more girls being born today though, right? — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 3, 2022

More girls being born is inherently a good thing, last time we checked.

the biggest difference being they may soon have a greater chance at the "being born" part. https://t.co/WrLSJJAT4V — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 3, 2022

How many girls could have been born in the last 50 years but were killed before taking their first breath because their mothers were led to believe that the ultimate act of female empowerment is killing your unborn baby?

Hard to believe she’s too dumb to see the irony in her tweet https://t.co/mmHBfmJHvO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 3, 2022

She could be too dumb, yes, but it could be that she’s just plain intellectually dishonest. We like to think it’s a healthy mix of both. The best pro-aborts always are.

Recommended Twitchy Video