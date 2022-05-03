We’ve seen some pretty insanely outrageous takes from pro-aborts following the leaked draft revealing SCOTUS’ apparent intent to issue a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Some of those takes have been so hot, they’ve actually caused their creators to self-destruct.

Frankly, there are just too damn many for us to dedicate space to covering individually, because the amount of crazy is overwhelming. But if we see something particularly egregious, we’ll do our best to highlight it here.

That’s what we’re doing with this one from Guardian gender and politics columnist Moira Donegan:

There are takes, and there are takes.

And then there’s whatever the hell that is.

And that. Dear God.

Scary, isn’t it?

We’re not sure they were even in their minds to begin with.

To say the least.

It’s disgusting, it’s inhuman, and … it’s downright wrong.

***

