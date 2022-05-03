We’ve seen some pretty insanely outrageous takes from pro-aborts following the leaked draft revealing SCOTUS’ apparent intent to issue a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Some of those takes have been so hot, they’ve actually caused their creators to self-destruct.

Frankly, there are just too damn many for us to dedicate space to covering individually, because the amount of crazy is overwhelming. But if we see something particularly egregious, we’ll do our best to highlight it here.

That’s what we’re doing with this one from Guardian gender and politics columnist Moira Donegan:

It’s important to remember the human tragedy of this, not just for those who will be forced into motherhood but for all of us who will not get to experience the fruits of female talent cultivated and female ambitions fulfilled. Forced birth is a needless waste of human potential. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 3, 2022

There are takes, and there are takes.

And then there’s whatever the hell that is.

Abortion is essential to democracy, and any government that bans it is not a legitimate one. https://t.co/giaQ4a4yzs — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 3, 2022

And that. Dear God.

This Is What Liberals Actually Believe pic.twitter.com/kabyIh9qPt — Learning to code (@jtLOL) May 3, 2022

Scary, isn’t it?

Not being able to kill babies on demand is a "needless waste of human potential." They're completely out of their minds. pic.twitter.com/92fYJqU6l0 — Learning to code (@jtLOL) May 3, 2022

We’re not sure they were even in their minds to begin with.

To say the least.

It’s disgusting, it’s inhuman, and … it’s downright wrong.

The irony of this tweet is that abortion, which ends what liberals eagerly call a POTENTIAL human life, is the ultimate waste of human potential. A mother is alive and her life is full of hope and possibility. Mothers achieve greatness every day. A dead baby is a dead baby. https://t.co/5FTl62vIOq — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) May 3, 2022

