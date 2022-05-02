Late last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her Twitter followers a very difficult challenge: to name a “‘far left’ policy” as extreme as the law in Texas that allows rapists to sue their victims who get an abortion.

“The extreme left is taking over” WHERE. In Texas, Republicans passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion. Can anyone name a “far left” policy that extreme implemented anywhere? We can’t even get our party to import cheaper RXs from Canada. foh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

There is no such law, of course. And it almost doesn’t even matter if AOC actually knows that, because even if she does, it’s not as though she’s going to be honest with her devoted little minions. She’ll never tell them that the Left does, in fact, hold some pretty extreme views about a lot of issues. Like abortion, of course, and, oh, say, student loan debt.

Believing that all student loan debt should just be wiped out, like, with a cloth, is actually extremely extreme if you think about it. But according to AOC, it’s totally normal and logical and “it all comes around. It’s OK.”

On Instagram, @RepAOC gives a straightforward answer to the question: What about those who already paid off their student loans? Her answer: “It all comes around.” pic.twitter.com/4mk3GWkgp1 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 1, 2022

Oh, well. In that case, let’s get to canceling that debt right now!

The White House does not, meanwhile, have an answer for those who paid off their loans already or hustled to avoid said loans as Biden mulls loan forgiveness. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 1, 2022

The White House doesn’t seem to be any more concerned than AOC is.

Why pay for anything at a certain point ? https://t.co/70ccFzCzxK — Amy (@AmyOtto8) May 2, 2022

Hey, it all comes around!

WTF is she talking about? https://t.co/wv3HyuOfha — 王昊伟 (@wanghw91) May 2, 2022

She’s talking about wealth redistribution — that actually benefits the wealthy, by the way — and how awesome that would be.

She’s talking about wreaking even more havoc on our spluttering economy.

She should return her economics degree and ask for a refund from the school. She obviously didn't learn anything. https://t.co/evQKefjuz0 — BatMN (@_BatMN_) May 2, 2022

Americans had better take a lesson from her, though: don’t take advice on economics or anything else from the likes of AOC.

