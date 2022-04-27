Well, now American Airlines has really gone and done it. They’ve offended DJ Soda.

Who is DJ Soda, you ask? You mean you don’t know who she is? She’s a very famous South Korean DJ, for your information!

Gosh, you’re no better than American Airlines. You’d probably make her take off her sponsored RIPNDIP “F*CK YOU* sweatpants, too, you monsters:

I GOT KICKED OFF FROM @AmericanAir flight and they harassed me to take off my sponsored @RIPNDIP 'F**K YOU' sweatpants in front of people to board again. pic.twitter.com/YU0TrhZjry — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

Yesterday coming back from JFK to LAX with American Airlines, I was harassed and humiliated. I was forced out of the plane and was harassed to take off my pants in front of the flight crews at the gate. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

Maybe they hadn’t had a chance to really look at the pants until DJ Soda was seated comfortably.

Speaking of being seated comfortably, you might want to find a comfortable seat yourself, so you can fully process this ordeal:

Here is my story. A staff suddenly approached me to pack up my belongings and leave the plane without any kind of explanation. As I was escorted off the plane, they claimed that my sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive” telling me that I need to take the next flight. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

I had an important meeting set up in LA on that day, so I could not afford to get off this flight. I pleaded to stay on the flight but was ignored by the staff and the flight attendants. I even offered to get changed but the request was denied. What happened next was horrendous. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

With my broken fingers, I hardly ended up taking off my pants in front of the whole crew and standing half-naked while they still refused to board me on the flight. They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

It obviously would’ve been better to give her a private space to change, and they really should’ve done that. That said, she could’ve taken her pants off earlier. She could’ve just not worn them, because common sense would’ve dictated that sweatpants plastered with “F*CK YOU” might’ve caused some problems.

When they finally let me enter, I put my pants inside out and finally sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to the members of the flights on board. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

Person wearing “F*CK YOU” sweatpants was concerned about flight passengers’ feelings. Mkay.

I was mortified and trembling in fear for the next 6 hours on my flight back to LA. In my 8 years of touring, I have never experienced or been treated unfairly, especially in a country that is known for its freedom of speech and individuality. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

This is also a country that is known for private companies who may have rules against clothing that says stuff like “F*CK YOU.”

From now on, I will be boycotting @AmericanAir and hope this NEVER happens to anyone ever again. — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

It won’t happen to anyone who’s not wearing “F*CK YOU” sweatpants.

Dress well to fly. Please. It’s not a bougie opinion, just decency. https://t.co/oCRphjzkh4 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) April 27, 2022

This is just content moderation IRL—it’s a private company they can do what they want. https://t.co/yyM3XR3y0l — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 27, 2022

Where would society be without content moderation?

Private company. Been assured they can do what they want. And if they are kicking people off for “Let’s go Brandon” shirts, did you really think open obscenities would be allowed? https://t.co/Zc2uexRI53 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2022

We can’t help but feel like DJ Soda wore those pants specifically to provoke a reaction from American Airlines. Which in general is not the best idea if you want to be left alone on your flight.

These incidents are super dumb but I also take care to not wear stuff like this to a flight specifically because airlines cannot be reasoned with. https://t.co/WRSd00SIZ3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 27, 2022

Maybe try not wearing “F*CK YOU” sweatpants on future flights on any airlines. Odds are good that you’ll have a totally different and more pleasant experience.

Trembling in fear because some airport staff told him that he had to change out of his “F**K YOU” sweatpants. https://t.co/3s2A86an4m — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) April 27, 2022

Genuine mistake on my part that I said “he” – I didn’t know who the person was until I looked at her profile further. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) April 27, 2022

It’s OK.

You’re clearly not a biologist. — Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) April 27, 2022

