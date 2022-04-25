With Elon Musk poised to buy Twitter, the Left is terrified. They’re counting on Twitter under Musk’s stewardship to be a lot less hostile to opposing points of view, of course. But they should also be worried about narratives that undermine their own will be exposed to more people.

Like, say, the narrative that Hunter Biden is shady AF and all-around bad news. When the laptop story came out, liberals knew they could count on Twitter to suppress that stuff. There’s a really good chance, though, that under Elon Musk, all bets would be off, and we’d be seeing a lot more stuff like this:

NEW: Hunter Biden demanded Beau Biden's widow 'GET TESTED FOR HIV,' 2018 email reveals Reporting from @JessicaChasmar and mehttps://t.co/OZc9UD6LB8 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 25, 2022

More from Fox News:

In an email titled, “YOU NEED TO GET TESTED FOR HIV HALLIE,” obtained by Fox News Digital, Hunter demanded that Hallie get tested for HIV and inform him of the results that day. The email also accused Hallie of turning Hunter’s niece against him and called on Hallie to seek “serious long term professional help.” “You need to inform me of the result. TODAY,” Hunter wrote at the time. “I am getting tested today. I have been sick scared Hallie and you [hang] up on me. The love you give is so disturbing.” “I love you [Hallie] even when you’re cruel,” he added. “GET TESTED AND TELL ME RESULTS Today.” … In earlier email exchanges that same month, Hallie called Biden a “passive aggressive a–hole” and Hunter advised her to “focus on your sobriety.” “I hope you have someone to turn to in bed in my brothers’ house and that that act of love can be for him or her or them and not a secret someone,” Hunter wrote to Hallie on July 15, 2018. “And don’t feel as if you lost the two best men you or anyone could have ever even dreamed of.”

In another email from Hunter to Beau’s widow, Hallie, in 2018, he called her a "clueless, middle-aged, over botoxed flat a– loser” taunting her after they received an email from Beau Biden Foundation vice chair about working out salary for the foundation’s COO at the time. pic.twitter.com/2ei6U7nMdX — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 25, 2022

Welp.

This entire family is a complete trainwreck. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 25, 2022

Fact-check: true.

What would Cornpop say? — Madden B (@BigBadUSNDawg) April 25, 2022

Maybe Hunter Biden is Cornpop.

