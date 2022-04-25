There’s been no shortage of liberals flipping their lids over the prospect of Elon Musk buying Twitter. But it’s the liberal celebrities’ reactions that have been the most entertaining, because they’re the ones who have benefited the most from Twitter’s propensity for silencing conservative points of view. If Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, who will shut down the big bullies who don’t tell the celebrities how wonderful and amazing and stunning and brave they are?

This is all very scary. Just ask “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown. If she didn’t know any better, this is all the handiwork of Russian oligarchs trying to rig the system for Vladimir Putin:

How many Russian Oligarchs are propping up this @elonmusk @twitter bid right now, do ya think? It sure would fix everything for putin, tang and the rest of the complicit super rich if this platform was run by them. After the takeover, I wouldn’t DM anymore if I were you. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 25, 2022

No doubt Putin has been dying to get his grubby little paws all over Yvette Nicole Brown’s DMs. That rascal. That sneaky bastard. And don’t even get us started on Tang. Putin-Tang? We’ve heard stories, man.

I cannot fathom what having this sort of worldview feels like. It must be excruciating. https://t.co/z2vHGgOnON — Abraham Ash (Springtime 🦊 Appreciator) (@Historycourses) April 25, 2022

Absolutely excruciating. For them, anyway.

For us, it’s endlessly amusing.

You can tell how little people understand finance and LBOs by their insistence this type of cash could only come from Russian oligarchs. https://t.co/9jkqxxWdW7 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 25, 2022

2022 libs sound like 1957 rednecks https://t.co/ZMAn2tD9V8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 25, 2022

This is what happens when slacktivists convince themselves that their tweets are the only thing holding the dictators of the world in check. https://t.co/asLVo1EIhK — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) April 25, 2022

It’s almost adorable, in a way. They genuinely see themselves as crusaders for truth and justice and accountability and it’s just straight-up hilarious.

#BlueAnon is going to have a difficult adjustment period https://t.co/0lYk9YinNX — Mike (@m_anto04) April 25, 2022

Talk about an understatement. Therapists are gonna have their work cut out for them. At least they’ll stay busy!

After the take over I'm leaving — Retonia Renee (@finallyfree56) April 25, 2022

I’m locking up my account and gonna find somewhere else to go. — Lori Granito 💛🐝🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@lorigspeaks) April 25, 2022

Feel free to take Yvette with you.

***

Related:

Rob Reiner is terrified that Elon Musk will ‘allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation’ back on Twitter

Recommended Twitchy Video