We know it’s Monday and all, and you may very well not be in the mood for deep thoughts — and we wouldn’t blame you — but hopefully you’ll be able to make an exception for conservative author and commentator John Hayward’s latest thread.

In today’s offering, Hayward takes a look at how “our institutions — corporations, media, and above all Big Government, which now has its tentacles in every other Big” — have waged cultural war on Americans and are now complaining that Americans have had enough and are pushing back:

Clearly the loss of trust is a major problem for American society, destroying valuable social capital that relies on confidence in institutions and goodwill between individuals. It's absurd to blame this on "populism" without noting that institutions EARNED our distrust. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

Trust and goodwill between individuals has been under attack for decades. That's what garbage like political correctness, CRT, and the sexual indoctrination of children is about. Huge amounts of money and power were invested to make it harder for us to communicate, and cooperate. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, our institutions – corporations, media, and above all Big Government, which now has its tentacles in every other Big – were working hard to earn our distrust with their incompetence, greed, bias, and dishonesty. Today they sneer at the notion of earning our trust back. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

Barack Obama's eight-year ineptocracy was a watershed era, culminating in the Obamacare fiasco of lies, power grabs, corruption, and obvious contempt from the elite towards what his would-be successor Hillary Clinton dubbed "the Deplorables." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

Of course we joked about the wastefulness, inefficiency, and clumsiness of government for decades – but now the State has the money, power, and controlled media to push back against the jokes. Obama weaponized that inept trillion-dollar bureaucracy to defend Democrat interests. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

The loss of trust and disintegration of social capital is getting some attention from academics and pundits, but many of them seem more interested in castigating the people who noticed the incompetence and partisan hostility of the State and pushed back against it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

How dare people pay attention to what’s going on right in front of them?!

They're complaining about "populism" and movements like the grassroots legion of parents pushing back against CRT and trans indoctrination – as if the people who NOTICED are the real problem! If only we'd all shut up and accept the "consensus" of corrupt and inept "experts!" — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

We really should work on rebuilding trust and goodwill, but that means our big institutions need to admit their problems, take corrective action, and become more transparent and accountable. Instead, the elite are pushing back and trying to bludgeon us into submission. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

They're literally warning us that woke corporate power will be used to punish us if we insist on transparency, accountability, and humility from the education bureaucracy. They're more interested in punishing distrust than regaining trust, and that's just one current example. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2022

They’re not going to regain anyone’s trust by using their might to silence and punish. But they’re going to learn a very difficult and painful lesson about why that’s a very bad idea.

***

Related:

Chloé S. Valdary may be putting a little too much stock in Disney’s ‘sacred role in our society’

Recommended Twitchy Video