It would appear that Jennifer Rubin is still getting high off of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation. And we’re not sure that’s just a figure of speech:

Inspirational.

Have truer words ever been spoken?

Unless what she’s having is a stroke. Then you might want to reconsider.

That could be … based on his anecdote about traveling in the Himalayan foothills with Xi Jinping, it’s possible that he and Jen are suffering from the same affliction. Like acute, chronic idiocy, maybe.

Or maybe she’s just been hitting the sauce extra hard. All that toasting to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could’ve gotten Jen schnockered pret-tay quickly.

It’s nice work if you can get it. Most jobs would probably discourage drinking at work, but drinking at work is probably a job requirement at the Washington Post. If it isn’t, it should be. We’d need to be drunk to work there.

It’s true.

Oh well. Now Jen can take her place in the pantheon of The Greats:

Resist we much.

Amen.

Put her on The List, Siraj.

And then maybe put her on an IV or something. Given where she’s at right now, sobering up is gonna be a bad time.

Tags: Jennifer RubinKetanji Brown Jackson

