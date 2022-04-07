And they said it could never happen to Democrats!

Folks, we never considered that we’d ever have to write these words, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. Apparently the (D) does not act as a badge of immunity after all:

More from the AP:

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. Pelosi, he said, will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Well, thank goodness she’s asymptomatic! Hopefully if she does experience any COVID symptoms, they’ll be relatively mild.

Of course, the fact that she’s positive for COVID and asymptomatic raises concerns about who else might’ve been exposed to her COVID cooties. Has she been near anyone in the last few days? Besides the press, of course:

Has anyone checked on Barack Obama lately?

Oh dear.

OK, that’s right. He’s still relatively young and relatively healthy, so he likely won’t be at serious risk even if he does catch COVID from Nancy Pelosi.

You know who’s neither relatively young nor relatively healthy, though? Joe Biden. The president. And Nancy Pelosi was pretty up-close-and-personal with him this week, too.

Alarm bells should be going off everywhere. Nancy Pelosi has potentially exposed the elderly Leader of the Free World to a deadly virus.

Unless, of course, Pelosi managed to expose Biden within the confines of the CDC’s official guidance:

The White House said Biden and Pelosi had only “brief interactions over the course of the last two days” and that the president was not considered a close contact of the speaker by CDC guidance — sustained unmasked contact within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.

It’s true that basically no one had contact with Joe Biden for more than 15 minutes. Few people appeared to even be willing to have contact with him. But unless our eyes deceive us, Nancy Pelosi was not more than six feet away from him when she leaned in so he could kiss her on the cheek, which happens to be located very close to her mouth:

Yikes, Nancy. Yikes.

 

