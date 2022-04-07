And they said it could never happen to Democrats!

Folks, we never considered that we’d ever have to write these words, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. Apparently the (D) does not act as a badge of immunity after all:

After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. (1/2) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) April 7, 2022

More from the AP:

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. Pelosi, he said, will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Well, thank goodness she’s asymptomatic! Hopefully if she does experience any COVID symptoms, they’ll be relatively mild.

Of course, the fact that she’s positive for COVID and asymptomatic raises concerns about who else might’ve been exposed to her COVID cooties. Has she been near anyone in the last few days? Besides the press, of course:

WATCH: Reporters awaiting Speaker Pelosi's weekly press conference learn she's tested positive for COVID. "Oh, no." "Oh, goodness." "Pelosi tested positive." "She shouldn't come." "This is why we wear our masks!" pic.twitter.com/mDDMMsCorW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2022

Has anyone checked on Barack Obama lately?

Pelosi, who tested positive for COVID today also hugged Obama and kissed his hand on Tuesday afternoon https://t.co/XEioH0RT77 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2022

Oh dear.

Obama had COVID in March https://t.co/7b6IESHBVd — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2022

OK, that’s right. He’s still relatively young and relatively healthy, so he likely won’t be at serious risk even if he does catch COVID from Nancy Pelosi.

You know who’s neither relatively young nor relatively healthy, though? Joe Biden. The president. And Nancy Pelosi was pretty up-close-and-personal with him this week, too.

Pelosi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 was with Joe Biden yesterday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill pic.twitter.com/5KWWynU4Ro — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2022

Alarm bells should be going off everywhere. Nancy Pelosi has potentially exposed the elderly Leader of the Free World to a deadly virus.

Unless, of course, Pelosi managed to expose Biden within the confines of the CDC’s official guidance:

The White House said Biden and Pelosi had only “brief interactions over the course of the last two days” and that the president was not considered a close contact of the speaker by CDC guidance — sustained unmasked contact within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.

This isn't "close contact" per CDC guidelines. Very interesting stuff. pic.twitter.com/raX3UwpQX5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 7, 2022

This certainly seems like it would qualify as a "close contact." pic.twitter.com/21Is0Wi9Ei — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 7, 2022

It’s true that basically no one had contact with Joe Biden for more than 15 minutes. Few people appeared to even be willing to have contact with him. But unless our eyes deceive us, Nancy Pelosi was not more than six feet away from him when she leaned in so he could kiss her on the cheek, which happens to be located very close to her mouth:

Yikes, Nancy. Yikes.

Or this? Very interesting public health guidance we have here. https://t.co/6V9pVgey6j — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 7, 2022

