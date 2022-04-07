As both a journalist and self-described “progressive reformist,” David Atkins has got his finger on the pulse of the modern conservative movement. No, really! He’s got conservatives’ gameplan all figured out, and yesterday, he graciously decided to share his wealth of knowledge with his legions of Twitter followers. We suggest grabbing a pen and paper, as you’ll no doubt want to take notes:

It sounds ridiculous when you say it out loud, but the actual conservative gameplan is to rule with Putin/Orban-style autocracy for two generations, turn schools into right-wing indoctrination zones, crushing Millennials & GenZ underfoot while training up Gen Alpha as fascists. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

If you’re the parent of young kids right now, be aware that your offspring will be recruited by conservatives to the New Hitler Youth in just a few years.

That's the throughline for all of it. They know everyone under 40 hates them. They know they've lost the broader public & can't win real majorities. So their plan is authoritarian minority rule along Orbanist lines to crush opposition while indoctrinating a new generation. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

You know you can take what David says very seriously, because he is a very serious person.

Meanwhile, they absolutely intend on banning birth control, executing teenagers for having abortions, & jailing women for crossing state lines for reproductive care. All to punish women for daring to have sex outside the dictates of fathers, husbands & pastors for childbearing. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

How did David manage to get his hands on conservatives’ Top Sekrit Plans?

They also plan to end gay marriage and force LGBT people back into the closet. Their gameplan is to destroy liberalism, train up a new generation of fascists, force women into childbearing servitude for white supremacy, and re-instill Putin-style toxic masculinity in men. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

Dear God, David. It’s worse than we ever could’ve imagined.

It's not a complicated plan. They see Russia and Hungary as global models for it. They're planning and executing the plan right out in the open. The only question is whether the rest of us will take the necessary all-of-society approach to stopping them. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

Can they be stopped? What do you need us to do?

The thing is, in spite of the affirmative-action-for-aging-white-evangelicals that is the Senate, Electoral College and their illegitimate SCOTUS, the plan is unlikely to work. It can only succeed if the rest of us fail to push back and say no, society-wide. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

Well, there you have it. It’s all out in the open now. Nice try, conservatives! You thought you could just fly under the radar, but you weren’t counting on Detective David Atkins to expose your sinister secrets!

Who does this clown think he is? And why would anyone listen to what he has to say, when he’s clearly just been binge-watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” and wants to show off what he’s learned?

It's funny: half of the conservatives responding to this are all "that's not us, you don't know us at all, we're libertarians honest!" and the other half is all "haha based kek this sounds awesome." Hey libertarians: the groypers are winning. Even your side hates Galt's Gulch. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) April 6, 2022

Much like David Atkins himself, the Groypers are morons who are destined to lose because they’re morons who are also losers. Suggesting that the Groypers are representative of conservatism is intellectually dishonest and David Atkins knows it.

For what it’s worth, though, it’s probably safe to assume that all the conservatives responding to David are either rolling their eyes or just straight-up laughing at him.

