Late last month, Kathy Griffin was thrilled to announce that she’d received her “4th booster f**kers” (plus a bunch of free COVID tests!). Four boosters is a lotta boosters, especially when you consider that so far, people have only been advised to get a second booster (if they’re a member of a more at-risk group), but hey. This way, she’s extra protected from COVID! She’s basically Superwoman now, medically speaking.

So … why does she need your kids to keep wearing masks around her?

Ok, hear me out. I see that you follow me, Daniela. So, I had 1/2 my lung removed because I had cancer and now I’m super high risk. What if people like me need your kids to wear masks (in addition to us wearing ours) because there are so many high risk people?

Cmon. Whatdya say? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 5, 2022

Yeah. What if people like Kathy Griffin need your kids to wear masks even when she’s wearing her masks and kids largely aren’t vectors for COVID?

This is peak Covidian nonsense. Kathy is arguing that requiring only toddlers to mask only in NYC is necessary for her health. This is a type of cult, seriously, and rational people want out. https://t.co/UImzupfL53 — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) April 5, 2022

It’s not even a persuasive, compelling cult. Their hypocrisy is just too brazen:

Shes “super high risk” and needs your kids to mask up indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/OPD6815MyQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 5, 2022

Well, gee. This is a little awkward, isn’t it?

Oh, I’m sorry, you were saying something about the importance of masking? https://t.co/BvaGn349Kl — krittr (@krittr) April 5, 2022

Care to explain that, Kathy? And no, you can’t excuse it by saying that the people you’re with aren’t kids, or that you know they’re vaccinated and tested negative. You said you’re at “super high risk,” and that means you need to do everything you can to protect yourself. And protect the children, of course. Don’t you care about protecting the children, the way you demand they protect you?

Or you could stay home for the benefit of other people’s kids and their developmental needs. Sounds excessive? Now you know what you sound like too. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 5, 2022

What Kathy Griffin sounds like is the typical self-righteous COVID hypocrite.

You stay home other ppls kids are more important than you https://t.co/KzwXWwsiBU — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) April 5, 2022

We wish her well in her continued recovery from cancer, but when it comes to our kids, she can mind her own business.

Recommended Twitchy Video