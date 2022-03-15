In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving had to sit on the sidelines and watch his teammates play. Was he injured? No. Was he sick? No.

He was just following New York City’s completely ridiculous COVID rules:

Here’s Kyrie Irving courtside for today’s NBA game in New York City. He’s eligible to watch the game as a fan, but not play under NYC covid rules. pic.twitter.com/KRPXi8PUbY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside today at Knicks vs. Nets at Barclays Center. Irving can attend but not play due to NYC's private sector vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/RbgMjb63Pz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2022

Best part about this whole thing? His team got slapped with a $50,000 fine because he had the chutzpah to go into the locker room:

The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving in the locker room on Sunday. So he can attend the game, sit courtside, and watch opposing players that are unvaccinated play. But he can't play or even enter the locker room himself. The theatrics are wild. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 14, 2022

The theatrics are wild. But mostly they’re just stupid.

Congrats on your smart policy NYC. https://t.co/c0eu3cciBM — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 14, 2022

Sarcasm is totally appropriate here. Because these rules literally make no sense. Even Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah! — is at a loss for a reasonable scientific explanation as to why this policy is a thing:

Comedy Central’s @Trevornoah on Kyrie Irving be allowed to watch Nets games but not play: “Shit like this makes zero sense, can we agree on this? So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he cannot play … Does the ball have a weak immune system?" pic.twitter.com/UJWZ1oAx0v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2022

Well, Trevor, when you’re right, you’re right. And yes, we can agree that it makes zero sense. At least zero scientific sense.

Wait, shit makes no sense? I hadn't noticed. https://t.co/PauXyj6CI6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 15, 2022

Now, Trevor, when will you be doing your monologue apologizing to all the people you and your pals have spent so much time mocking mercilessly for pointing out that so many of the COVID rules people have been ordered to follow make zero sense? Make sure to let us know so we can tune in. We definitely don’t want to miss that.

I guess I'm just looking forward to the "wait just a minute there, why were we wearing a pointless cloth mask to take a 2 second walk to our table at a restaurant" segments. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 15, 2022

It’s not quite too late to say you’re sorry, Trevor. We’re ready right now.

This is the same person who would sneer at any conservative for saying exactly the same thing, but before Biden became president. They honestly hate you. https://t.co/P5MArmdBdp — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 15, 2022

***

Related:

‘No one EVER ignored Trump’s calls’! Trevor Noah (yes, that Trevor Noah!) just annihilates Biden, wonders if he should ‘hire’ Trump (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video