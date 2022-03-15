In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving had to sit on the sidelines and watch his teammates play. Was he injured? No. Was he sick? No.

He was just following New York City’s completely ridiculous COVID rules:

Best part about this whole thing? His team got slapped with a $50,000 fine because he had the chutzpah to go into the locker room:

The theatrics are wild. But mostly they’re just stupid.

Sarcasm is totally appropriate here. Because these rules literally make no sense. Even Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah! — is at a loss for a reasonable scientific explanation as to why this policy is a thing:

Well, Trevor, when you’re right, you’re right. And yes, we can agree that it makes zero sense. At least zero scientific sense.

Now, Trevor, when will you be doing your monologue apologizing to all the people you and your pals have spent so much time mocking mercilessly for pointing out that so many of the COVID rules people have been ordered to follow make zero sense? Make sure to let us know so we can tune in. We definitely don’t want to miss that.

It’s not quite too late to say you’re sorry, Trevor. We’re ready right now.

***

